We are thrilled to inform you that The Radical Zine and the Resource Center for Nonviolence will be hosting a new Reading and Art Show Night to celebrate the lauching of our third issue "All walls will crumble".



This will be an opportunity to honor, celebrate and share with our community the work of our stars: the great contributors of our upcoming issue, one that will reflect on the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional divisions of our world and the struggle to break them down together.



The event will take place at the Resource Center for Nonviolence on June 28th, from 6 pm to 8 pm. We will kick start the night with our contributors reading and talking about their work, there will be some music performances, and we'll close with an open mic (which was a big success last time!). There will be tables with art, zines and prints by local artists available for sale.



Admission is free and opened to everyone, although donations are very much appreciated (since they go to funding, among other projects, the zine itself).



bernardita.garcia.j [at] gmail.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3039273038...

