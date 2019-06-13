From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 06
|Time
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|La Pena Cultural Center
|intern [at] lapena.org
|Phone
|5108492568
|Location Details
|
La Pena Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 – just 2 blocks from Ashby Bart!
|
Come celebrate Frida Kahlo’s 112th birthday by supporting strong women artists & artisans at Frida’s Birthday Tianguis at La Peña!
There will be over 40 vendors selling handmade crafts, art, imported goods from Mexico, Guatemala and beyond, and delicious food stands! This event is indoor and outdoor.
FREE ADMISSION! Please bring cash for vendors!
For more event information: https://lapena.org/event/fridakahlo2019/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 13th, 2019 12:42 PM
