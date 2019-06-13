Come celebrate Frida Kahlo’s 112th birthday by supporting strong women artists & artisans at Frida’s Birthday Tianguis at La Peña!

There will be over 40 vendors selling handmade crafts, art, imported goods from Mexico, Guatemala and beyond, and delicious food stands! This event is indoor and outdoor.

FREE ADMISSION! Please bring cash for vendors!



