Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 6/14/2019
Basta !!! Free Chelsea Manning & Julien Assange Oakland Weekly Friday Vigil
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 14
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOrion Edmonson
Location Details
Fruitvale and MacArthur Oakland
SAVE CHELSEA & JULIEN EVERY FRIDAY NEW TIME 6PM OAKLAND New Developments In Chelsea's Case
I


THANKS FOR SAVING CHELSEA AND JULIEN WE NEED TO BUILD A BASE OF SUPPORT SAN FRANCISCO LABOR COUNCIL SUPPORTS JULIEN WE NEED THEM TO SUPPORT CHELSEA AND

ALAMEDA LABOR COUNCIL NEEDS TO PASS SIMILAR RESOLUTIONS AND ALL

CHURCHES GREEN PARTY ANY AND ALL ORGANIZATIIONS THAT ARE WORKING FOR US MUST PASS SIMILAR RESOLUTIONS PLEASE HELP US DO THIS .A VISUAL WEEKLY VIGIL DEMO POT LUCK MUSIC IS A BEGINNING .contact orion 510 459 6642 text ok gg 916 718 2195 text ok
EVRY FRI 6PM (7PM AFTER PARTY/MEETING ) FRUITVALE & MACARTHUR OAKLAND

WE HOPE TO CONNECT PEOPLE TO OUR ON GOING CAMPAIGNS IN THE BAY ARE here is a link to the bay area action for julien which includes CHELSEA SUPPORT PLEASE SIGN UP
https://bayaction2freeassange.org

WE NEED TO HIP PEOPLE TO THE YOU TUBE SHOWS AND WEB SITES AND TWITTER FEEDS
i find the BEST INFO IS FROM CHELSEA (xychelsea.is) AND JULIEN WEB SITES and twitter feeds YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A MEMBER of TWITTER JUST TYPE IN twitter.com/xychelsea or twitter.com/defendassange and you/ll be able to read and see the latest INTERNATIIONAL news and support via the links
also Consortium News ,HAS A Unity4J evey friday on line vigil for Julien and of course support the work of ongoing wekileaks.org


PLEASE Google the following you tube shows ADD COMENTS ..AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS

Jimmy dore show and chelsea Manning 80,000 HITS SO FAR
Redacted Tonight Julien Assange and Chelsea Manning
our own BAY ARE STEVE ZELTZER Labor Video Julien and Chelsea Manning
Secular talk julien and Chelsea Manning
Cross Talk Julien and Chelsea Manning
and Chelsea Manning own You tube site
Thanks for your letters. you can write a letter directly to Chelsea heres her address tell her who you are and why you want to save her don/t be shy
PLEASE WRITE LETTERS TO CHELSEA (only hand written and no post cards no pictures do not write any thing on the outside of the letter to Chelsea Elizabeth Manning
william G truedale adult Detention Center
2001MILL ROAD
ALEXANDRIA VA 22314

Thanks Orion
here is latest UP DATE AND HER LINK TO https://www.aaronswartzday.org/chelsea-manning-letter. LETTER TO THE JUDGE ABOUT THE HISTORY OF SECRET GRAND JURIES "I/D RATHER STARVE THEN ANSWER YOUR SECRET GRAND JURY"
sm_gg_orion_chelsea_fri_vigfil_1_img_20190524_125626414.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 13th, 2019 12:33 PM
