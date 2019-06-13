

I





THANKS FOR SAVING CHELSEA AND JULIEN WE NEED TO BUILD A BASE OF SUPPORT SAN FRANCISCO LABOR COUNCIL SUPPORTS JULIEN WE NEED THEM TO SUPPORT CHELSEA AND



ALAMEDA LABOR COUNCIL NEEDS TO PASS SIMILAR RESOLUTIONS AND ALL



CHURCHES GREEN PARTY ANY AND ALL ORGANIZATIIONS THAT ARE WORKING FOR US MUST PASS SIMILAR RESOLUTIONS PLEASE HELP US DO THIS .A VISUAL WEEKLY VIGIL DEMO POT LUCK MUSIC IS A BEGINNING .contact orion 510 459 6642 text ok gg 916 718 2195 text ok

EVRY FRI 6PM (7PM AFTER PARTY/MEETING ) FRUITVALE & MACARTHUR OAKLAND



WE HOPE TO CONNECT PEOPLE TO OUR ON GOING CAMPAIGNS IN THE BAY ARE here is a link to the bay area action for julien which includes CHELSEA SUPPORT PLEASE SIGN UP

https://bayaction2freeassange.org



WE NEED TO HIP PEOPLE TO THE YOU TUBE SHOWS AND WEB SITES AND TWITTER FEEDS

i find the BEST INFO IS FROM CHELSEA (xychelsea.is) AND JULIEN WEB SITES and twitter feeds YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A MEMBER of TWITTER JUST TYPE IN twitter.com/xychelsea or twitter.com/defendassange and you/ll be able to read and see the latest INTERNATIIONAL news and support via the links

also Consortium News ,HAS A Unity4J evey friday on line vigil for Julien and of course support the work of ongoing wekileaks.org





PLEASE Google the following you tube shows ADD COMENTS ..AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS



Jimmy dore show and chelsea Manning 80,000 HITS SO FAR

Redacted Tonight Julien Assange and Chelsea Manning

our own BAY ARE STEVE ZELTZER Labor Video Julien and Chelsea Manning

Secular talk julien and Chelsea Manning

Cross Talk Julien and Chelsea Manning

and Chelsea Manning own You tube site

Thanks for your letters. you can write a letter directly to Chelsea heres her address tell her who you are and why you want to save her don/t be shy

PLEASE WRITE LETTERS TO CHELSEA (only hand written and no post cards no pictures do not write any thing on the outside of the letter to Chelsea Elizabeth Manning

william G truedale adult Detention Center

2001MILL ROAD

ALEXANDRIA VA 22314



Thanks Orion

here is latest UP DATE AND HER LINK TO SAVE CHELSEA & JULIEN EVERY FRIDAY NEW TIME 6PM OAKLAND New Developments In Chelsea's CaseTHANKS FOR SAVING CHELSEA AND JULIEN WE NEED TO BUILD A BASE OF SUPPORT SAN FRANCISCO LABOR COUNCIL SUPPORTS JULIEN WE NEED THEM TO SUPPORT CHELSEA ANDALAMEDA LABOR COUNCIL NEEDS TO PASS SIMILAR RESOLUTIONS AND ALLCHURCHES GREEN PARTY ANY AND ALL ORGANIZATIIONS THAT ARE WORKING FOR US MUST PASS SIMILAR RESOLUTIONS PLEASE HELP US DO THIS .A VISUAL WEEKLY VIGIL DEMO POT LUCK MUSIC IS A BEGINNING .contact orion 510 459 6642 text ok gg 916 718 2195 text okEVRY FRI 6PM (7PM AFTER PARTY/MEETING ) FRUITVALE & MACARTHUR OAKLANDWE HOPE TO CONNECT PEOPLE TO OUR ON GOING CAMPAIGNS IN THE BAY ARE here is a link to the bay area action for julien which includes CHELSEA SUPPORT PLEASE SIGN UPWE NEED TO HIP PEOPLE TO THE YOU TUBE SHOWS AND WEB SITES AND TWITTER FEEDSi find the BEST INFO IS FROM CHELSEA (xychelsea.is) AND JULIEN WEB SITES and twitter feeds YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A MEMBER of TWITTER JUST TYPE IN twitter.com/xychelsea or twitter.com/defendassange and you/ll be able to read and see the latest INTERNATIIONAL news and support via the linksalso Consortium News ,HAS A Unity4J evey friday on line vigil for Julien and of course support the work of ongoing wekileaks.orgPLEASE Google the following you tube shows ADD COMENTS ..AND TELL YOUR FRIENDSJimmy dore show and chelsea Manning 80,000 HITS SO FARRedacted Tonight Julien Assange and Chelsea Manningour own BAY ARE STEVE ZELTZER Labor Video Julien and Chelsea ManningSecular talk julien and Chelsea ManningCross Talk Julien and Chelsea Manningand Chelsea Manning own You tube siteThanks for your letters. you can write a letter directly to Chelsea heres her address tell her who you are and why you want to save her don/t be shyPLEASE WRITE LETTERS TO CHELSEA (only hand written and no post cards no pictures do not write any thing on the outside of the letter to Chelsea Elizabeth Manningwilliam G truedale adult Detention Center2001MILL ROADALEXANDRIA VA 22314Thanks Orionhere is latest UP DATE AND HER LINK TO https://www.aaronswartzday.org/chelsea-manning-letter . LETTER TO THE JUDGE ABOUT THE HISTORY OF SECRET GRAND JURIES "I/D RATHER STARVE THEN ANSWER YOUR SECRET GRAND JURY" Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 13th, 2019 12:33 PM