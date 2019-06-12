2019 Juneteenth Reparations Congressional Hearing by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 11:31 PM

At the San Francisco Presidio a Juneteenth Board Meeting of the Presidio Trust may quantify and qualify "Slavery in California" as part of the broader National conversation. Congressional Hearings on H.R. 40 on Juneteenth National Freedom Day is very symbolic, substance to be seen.

2019 Juneteenth Freedom Day prepares for US Congressional Hearing on Reparations for Slavery, we may experience the beginning of the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy.



Who will study of failed attempts in Maine and North Carolina for an English permanent settlement that happened along the James River in 1606 with the Charter of Virginia colonists who survived with the support of Algonquian culture and enslaved Pan African labor is essential?



King James I of England assigned land rights for the stated purpose of propagating the Church of England that was earlier renounced by papal authority in 1534 when Henry VII married Catherine of Aragon.



The King James Version of the Holy Bible shares in Genesis 15:12-14, 1619-2019 speaks of a 400 Year of Return in scripture, judgement may consider an equity position for the next 400 years.



Pan African prisoners of war were captured and enslaved along the Kwanza River, in today’s Republic of Angola, by Portuguese soldiers. 350 enslaved human beings were in route to be traded in New Spain, near today’s Vera Cruz, Mexico, when English pirate ships hijacked human cargo and brought the first enslaved Pan Africans to the English Colony near Fort Mose at the mouth of the James River.



Claims for reparations began shortly after General Lee surrendered to General Grant at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia in April 1865. President Abraham Lincoln was assignation on the way to Juneteenth, at Galveston Island, Texas at the end of the US Civil War and Vice-President Andrew Jackson rescinded all historic attempts at restorative justice at the close of the US Civil War.



Later Supreme Court decisions reversed the impact of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution; Black Codes or Jim Crow laws continue to manifest the ongoing affliction seen since 1865.



At the first National Reparations Convention in Chicago, proposed to require the federal government to make reparations payments to descendants of enslaved Pan Africans, who can prove “extended family previous condition of servitude.” For those who wish to remain in America free education, free medical, free legal and free financial aid for 50 years with not taxes levied” and for those who wish to leave America, compensation of one million dollars or more backed by gold was a leading proposal put forth by Howshua Amariel and many early Reparations sponsors.



Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen, Chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is scheduled to hold a Juneteenth, National Freedom Day hearing on the H.R. 40, A Study of Reparations, its stated purpose “to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.”



Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, the resolution’s sponsor, introduced the measure earlier this year and pushed for next week’s hearing.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several leading Democratic Presidential candidates support a reparations study, which could include the Trans-Pacific Slave Trade, and include “Slavery in California” as part of the “Study for Reparations” as a 2020 Compromise debate may mirror the Compromise debates of the 1850.

