top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 7/13/2019
Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias Exhibition Opening
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 13
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRoot Division
Location Details
Root Division, 1131 Mission Street San Francisco CA
Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias analyzes the phenomenon of appearance-based discrimination among members of the same identity group. Interrogating this topic through contemporary media including photography, installation, animation, video and performance art, this ambitious exhibition will include a wide range of programming including the opening reception, panel discussion, a film screening, as well as closing reception and catalog release.

Influenced by ongoing research on the impact of colorism on individuals and the larger society, curator D.E. Stenvoll-Wells explores how colorism pervades globally and prevents the unity required to combat white supremacy. Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias aims to unpack the internalized consequences of racial constructs, and questions the very basis of modern-day racial categorization. Featuring powerful multimedia work by local and international artists, this show opens the door to more productive dialogue among families and communities, acting as an educational tool for combating intra-racial prejudice.
sub-buzz-15554-1518622983-7_0.jpg
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gal...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 1:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code