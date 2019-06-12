From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 7/13/2019
|Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias Exhibition Opening
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Root Division
|Location Details
|Root Division, 1131 Mission Street San Francisco CA
|
Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias analyzes the phenomenon of appearance-based discrimination among members of the same identity group. Interrogating this topic through contemporary media including photography, installation, animation, video and performance art, this ambitious exhibition will include a wide range of programming including the opening reception, panel discussion, a film screening, as well as closing reception and catalog release.
Influenced by ongoing research on the impact of colorism on individuals and the larger society, curator D.E. Stenvoll-Wells explores how colorism pervades globally and prevents the unity required to combat white supremacy. Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias aims to unpack the internalized consequences of racial constructs, and questions the very basis of modern-day racial categorization. Featuring powerful multimedia work by local and international artists, this show opens the door to more productive dialogue among families and communities, acting as an educational tool for combating intra-racial prejudice.
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gal...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 1:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network