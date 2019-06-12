top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 6/22/2019
SABOR! International Party w/ DJ Jose Ruiz
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 22
Time 8:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLa Pena Cultural Center
Location Details
La Pena Cultural Center 3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705
Get ready to dance to a variety of rhythms from Latin America and around the globe in celebration of La Peña’s 44th Anniversary! We’ll be giving free La Peña sunglasses to the first 44 people at the party!
“Latin Rhythms Dance Class” for those that need a refresher, where you will learn the basic steps for multiple Latin dance styles with dance instructor Juliana Mendonca, including Salsa! ALL LEVELS WELCOME! NO ADDITIONAL COST!
9pm-Midnight: DJ Jose Ruiz will be throwing down his eclectic mix of music from Latin America and beyond!
Los Cilantros will be open serving refreshing drinks: aguas mexicanas, sangria, micheladas, beer, and wine!
sm_sabor-june-22.jpg
original image (2880x1620)
For more event information: https://lapena.org/event/sabor-fiesta-inte...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 1:56 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code