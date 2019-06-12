From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView other events for the week of 6/22/2019
|SABOR! International Party w/ DJ Jose Ruiz
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 22
|Time
|8:30 PM - 11:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|La Pena Cultural Center
|Location Details
|La Pena Cultural Center 3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705
|
Get ready to dance to a variety of rhythms from Latin America and around the globe in celebration of La Peña’s 44th Anniversary! We’ll be giving free La Peña sunglasses to the first 44 people at the party!
“Latin Rhythms Dance Class” for those that need a refresher, where you will learn the basic steps for multiple Latin dance styles with dance instructor Juliana Mendonca, including Salsa! ALL LEVELS WELCOME! NO ADDITIONAL COST!
9pm-Midnight: DJ Jose Ruiz will be throwing down his eclectic mix of music from Latin America and beyond!
Los Cilantros will be open serving refreshing drinks: aguas mexicanas, sangria, micheladas, beer, and wine!
For more event information: https://lapena.org/event/sabor-fiesta-inte...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 1:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network