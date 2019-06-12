Get ready to dance to a variety of rhythms from Latin America and around the globe in celebration of La Peña’s 44th Anniversary! We’ll be giving free La Peña sunglasses to the first 44 people at the party!

“Latin Rhythms Dance Class” for those that need a refresher, where you will learn the basic steps for multiple Latin dance styles with dance instructor Juliana Mendonca, including Salsa! ALL LEVELS WELCOME! NO ADDITIONAL COST!

9pm-Midnight: DJ Jose Ruiz will be throwing down his eclectic mix of music from Latin America and beyond!

Los Cilantros will be open serving refreshing drinks: aguas mexicanas, sangria, micheladas, beer, and wine!

