View other events for the week of 7/13/2019
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Witch Hunt: free preview
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 13
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Stephanie Crowley
|Location Details
|Community Meeting Room, 3rd floor, Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch, 2090 Kittredge St. Berkeley.
|
FREE PUBLIC EVENT: Performance of a scene and conversation with the playwright and members of the cast of Witch Hunt.
Directed by Elizabeth Vega, Witch Hunt uncovers the uniquely American story of Tituba, an enslaved Indigenous woman who was one of the first in the Salem community to be accused of witchcraft. As the panic in Salem grows, Tituba must figure out how to survive in a society that inherently distrusts her and refuses to believe her truth. Ultimately, she offers the first false confession, opening the floodgates to the fury that follows.
Those Women Productions is a Berkeley-based theater company dedicated to giving the stage to hidden truths of gender and power.
For more event information: https://thosewomenproductions.com/our-prod...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 12:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network