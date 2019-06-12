top
protest cheer
Witch Hunt: free preview
Date Saturday July 13
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorStephanie Crowley
Location Details
Community Meeting Room, 3rd floor, Berkeley Public Library, Central Branch, 2090 Kittredge St. Berkeley.
FREE PUBLIC EVENT: Performance of a scene and conversation with the playwright and members of the cast of Witch Hunt.

Directed by Elizabeth Vega, Witch Hunt uncovers the uniquely American story of Tituba, an enslaved Indigenous woman who was one of the first in the Salem community to be accused of witchcraft. As the panic in Salem grows, Tituba must figure out how to survive in a society that inherently distrusts her and refuses to believe her truth. Ultimately, she offers the first false confession, opening the floodgates to the fury that follows.

Those Women Productions is a Berkeley-based theater company dedicated to giving the stage to hidden truths of gender and power.
sm_steven_flores_and_renee_rogoff_1.jpg
original image (2979x4357)
For more event information: https://thosewomenproductions.com/our-prod...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 12th, 2019 12:56 PM
