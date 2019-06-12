



Those Women Productions is a Berkeley-based theater company dedicated to giving the stage to hidden truths of gender and power. Those Women Productions practices "Radical Hospitality": the suggested price for tickets is $30 but all tickets for all shows are choose your own price with no minimum. Advance tickets are available at Those Women Productions is proud to present the world premiere of Carol S. Lashof's Witch Hunt, a new drama that explores the origins of the Salem witch panic and compels us to consider the ties between that infamous era and our present moment in history. Directed by Elizabeth Vega, Witch Hunt uncovers the uniquely American story of Tituba, an enslaved Indigenous woman who was one of the first in the Salem community to be accused of witchcraft. As the panic in Salem grows, Tituba must figure out how to survive in a society that inherently distrusts her and refuses to believe her truth. Ultimately, she offers the first false confession, opening the floodgates to the fury that follows.

