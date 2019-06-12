top
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Socialist Analysis: 50 Years After Stonewall — It is Still Right to Rebel!
Date Friday June 21
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, when a small group of militant LGBTQ people fought back against ongoing police repression. The movement it birthed has won major legal gains for LGBTQ people and transformed the thinking of hundreds of millions worldwide. But that struggle is far from over. The Trump administration wants to block the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the 1964 Civil Rights Act as protected categories. At the same time, hate crimes and exclusionary laws continue against the trans community. Join us for discussion of how the Stonewall Rebellion set in motion a liberation movement that continues to this day and learn how you can join the struggles ahead.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

