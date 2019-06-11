Join us for a street speak-out on both the history and present state of the LGBTQ+ struggle! To kick off PRIDE week, we'll hear personal stories and anecdotes from LGBTQ+ members of the working class on the role capitalism plays in homophobia and transphobia. Bring your quarters because we will be selling festive baked goods to raise funds to support our organizing work!

