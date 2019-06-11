top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 6/20/2019
PRIDE Speakout & Bake Sale for LGBTQ+ Liberation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 20
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
24th & Mission St.
Join us for a street speak-out on both the history and present state of the LGBTQ+ struggle! To kick off PRIDE week, we'll hear personal stories and anecdotes from LGBTQ+ members of the working class on the role capitalism plays in homophobia and transphobia. Bring your quarters because we will be selling festive baked goods to raise funds to support our organizing work!
sm_facebook-event-speak-out.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: http://pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 11th, 2019 5:23 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code