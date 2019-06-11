Four Elders Arrested at Gate as TreeSit Goes Up in Mattole by kp

Tuesday Jun 11th, 2019 3:17 PM

Four Petrolia residents arrested blockading logging gate — average age 75 — as a protester climbs old growth tree in controversial Mattole logging operation in the pre-dawn hours Monday, June 10. Forest Defenders are occupying the forests and preparing for upcoming action camp. Meanwhile, the Lost Coast League is renewing their challenge to Humboldt Redwood Co.'s "sustainable" label.

