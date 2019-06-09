From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Santa Cruz Homeless Advocates Push Back Against Vigilante Comments by The Compassion Team

Sunday Jun 9th, 2019 5:59 PM In response to an acute period of anti-homeless vigilante comments being left on social media in Santa Cruz, homeless advocates took screen captures of the statements and displayed them for the public to see during the public comment period of the Santa Cruz City Council meeting on May 28. The violent and threatening comments were made in response to posts containing photos that identified different homeless individuals and recreational vehicles in the Facebook group "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!". Following the "outing" of the vigilante comments at the city council meeting, many of them where removed from the group. One individual stated he had received backlash at work after people read his comments posted in "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!" and complained to his supervisors. (See photos for an archive of the vigilante comments) Comments were made by a wide variety of local residents, including business owners and Take Back Santa Cruz members. The comments included threats of violence, and one person fondly remembered the Troll Busters period of history in Santa Cruz.



"Back in the days, we had 'Troll Busters'," wrote Steve Scott on a post in "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!". "Police have their hands tied by our so-called politicians, maybe time that "We The People" decide to handle these problems. Tired of the scum!"



The comment has since been removed.



"Santa Cruz needs a vigilante justice group since law enforcement is failing the citizens," Ryan Harte wrote in the group. "Maybe that will drive this filth out of town for good."



At the May 28 city council meeting, homeless advocate Alicia Kuhl called out Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills for being a member of "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!" and for being friends on Facebook with the group's administrator, "John Green".



John Gaston, an arts facilities manager for the Visual Art Department at UC Santa Cruz, posted in "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!" about receiving backlash at his place of work. It was at that time he removed his UCSC affiliation from his Facebook profile and changed his id to "J.M. Gaston".



"I received big backlash again at my place of work as a result of this and deleted all my comments on this page," John Gaston wrote in "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!"

Janice Serilla

May 23, 2019



"I have new neighbors on Younglove ave."

"Is this the RV that people are suspecting for bike theft?"

"Just want to make sure we all are safe around here."



Cynthia Ritenour: "We had one on our street and it just kept moving along from spot to spot. Nothing the city could do. Someone left a note that they better move along and signed it "Harry The Flame"! They were gone the next day!"

Dave Stennick: "Don't knock. They won't come out or respond. What I've always done with these types is, get on the bumber where they can't see you, and rock it up and down. Don't say anything, they'll usually come out to investigate what's happening. Bring a friend or two and be safe."

Jennifer Garcia: "Didn’t you see them with a weapon? Hint hint tell police"

Ray Chapman: "I think the term 'Swatting' means to falsely report criminal activity requiring heavily armed police to respond. Not wise, and could be a costly choice for all involved."

J.M. Gaston: "This fly needs some swatting."

J.M. Gaston: "3 plus dudes and Louisville sluggers wanted."

Mike Rogers: "Someone once told me that gasoline and a match work well together"

Sean Cooper Davis: "Stink bombs and liquid fart juice, a harmless way to say move along"

Ryan Koontz: "Bang on the side and tell them to move along"

Janice Serilla: "Ryan Koontz neighbor did that and no response. I called the police basically to give them a heads up that they are parked here."

Brian Allen Turner: "Janice Serilla .... they are probably out stealing. Keep knocking or they wont leave."

Jason Bunter: "the more you can make them not feel welcome the better."

Ryan Koontz: "We need to get together and ask this person some questions."

May 20, 2019



"I’m forwarding a message & pics from a dear friend...I'm forward you this scumbags pic so you're aware if you or your kids ever have the misfortune of running into him. He harassed Viv this morning at the baglery downtown & has since been arrested. But as you all know will be released quickly & right back out to harass people. He was brazen & bold , following her & continuing his behaviors right up to the register where he was repeatedly told to leave, following out the door & even to the car where Christian was sitting. Fortunately no-one was physically hurt , just shaken & scared. Evidently he continued from there to a brawl at Depot park where Viv identified him & pressed formal charges. If you see this guy steer clear ..."

Ben Camo: "Such a beatable face."

Evan James Jones: "Send him my way! I'll defend myself if he wants to try me."

Ryan Harte: "Evan James Jones my thoughts exactly. I would love for this pos to try and get in my face."

J.M. Gaston: "Call me up, I'm ready to give a manners lesson."

Ryan Harte: "J.M. Gaston Santa Cruz needs a vigilante justice group since law enforcement is failing the citizens. Maybe that will drive this filth out of town for good."

Ryan Harte: "I’m serious. Groups like Take Back Santa Cruz is all talk and nothing ever gets done. Action is what makes changes and unless action is taken this town will continue to decay into degeneracy and filth."

J.M. Gaston: "Ryan Harte Its true, unfortunately. Im busting balls when I can out there."

Evan James Jones: "My family has helped run a business in the heart of downtown since I was a grom. Watched it get worse yr after yr. I'm always running out the homeless. If you are street scum, I will treat you as such."

Ken Lynch: "We need to step up to these little fucks take care of our town & people"

Erik Jobson: "I will knock his remaining teeth out if I see him harassing anyone"

Maura Salado: "Erik Jobson thank you!!"

Lawrence Joseph Borg: "It more than time gentlemen to beat our town back"

Kyle Winham: "I've seen him around. I'm gonna start taking a bat downtown."

J.M. Gaston: "17mm end wrench in your pocket."

Lawrence Joseph Borg: "Will someone beat the shit out out of him already! It’s due time."

Michael Park: "Oh I hope to cross paths and simply handle it."

Ron Warren: "How about a throat punch a kick to the nuts and a finger or two in an eye and he'll leave you alone."

Jennifer Monroe

"This was taken 10 minutes ago. Whoever locked their bike in front of The Asti might want to go grab it before this creeper comes back with a better grinder. I'd love to know what kind of lock this is."

"**Edited to add: -This was sent to me. -I did not take the video. -The police were not called. -The creeper ran off after a couple of minutes when his grinder didn't cut through the bike lock."

J.M. Gaston: "Maybe its time to drop the camera, hop out of the car and kick some ass."

Ben Camo: "Shoot him. End of problem."

Ken Lynch: "Anyone still wonder why these fuck heads get away with this shit this is right here screen drop your fucking phone your 25 feet away man the fuck up"

Jim Spring: "Chickenshit for just videoing. Fuck people like that."

Jeremy Hoekstra posted a video in the Facebook group "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!" of him trying to kick some homeless people, who were on a public sidewalk, out of his neighborhood. They were retrieving their belongings from a dumpster after Jeremy Hoekstra threw their possessions in it. He said the homeless men were trespassing on his property and using his water tap.

Kenny Harrah: "The police won’t do anything you gotta physically push them away yourself then say they tripped if a cop comes unfortunately."

Ryan Koontz: "Fuck those trolls"

"Good job my man"

"To bad we have junky troll defending kooks like Amanda and Emiliano"

Mickey Rooter: "Ryan Koontz fire hoses"

Mickey Rooter: "Ryan Koontz oh.. Damn!! Everyone just start power washing their sidewalks.. Problem solved"

Ryan Koontz: "Mickey Rooter Fuck it Flame thrower"

Steve Owens: "Break out the water cannon."

Evan James Jones: "Spray them down with the hose say you were just cleaning your fence that their shit is on!"

Steve Scott: "Back in the days, we had 'Troll Busters'. Police have their hands tied by our so-called politicians, maybe time that "We The People" decide to handle these problems. Tired of the scum!"

Laura Findlay Gerkensmeyer: "Turn on the sprinklers!"

J.M. Gaston: "I say find something that is legal, relatively unharming and aggressive to make them move on. Leaf blower, power washer, exhaust from a vehicle or generator."

Jen KC: "why should he? These dirtbags are constantly leaving their shit (literally) all over the place. People are angry and fed up ! A hard working person who pays a lot to live here only has so much patience."



Jen Casey, the domestic partner of Santa Cruz Parks Ranger Jeremy Mathews, now posts as "Jen KC".

Jen KC: "I am SO sorry you have to deal with this BS!!! We have also had it and are FED UP! You have a team of support. You shouldn’t have to deal with these assholes."

Andrew Lenz

May 14, 2019



"Can someone explain to me why it is perfectly ok to block the sidewalk in front of the post office? What the heck, people!!"



Andrew Lenz is the owner of Lenz Art.

Marcia Quinn Noren: "Don't we each own a pitchfork? We are not the landed gentry beating up the peasants, or spitting on the proletariat, we are hard working tax paying victims of failed governance."

Linda Webb: "Every morning at work I have to step over a homeless guy to open up. He insists on sleeping in front of the door. I'm sure he has head lice. And he has sores all over the legs."

Samantha Olden: "perhaps you can hose him down? Do you have those blue jars of barbicide that combs sit in?"

Linda Webb: "After he goes i use that to was down the area"

Paige Concannon: "Call it in to be removed!"

Andrew Lenz: "Hey! It's still here! Surprise, surprise!"



Samantha Olden is a leader of Take Back Santa Cruz.

Republican Paige Concannon was a candidate for Santa Cruz City Council in 2018.

John Gaston: "I'm a 20 year Bonny Doon resident, too. I always call the Sheriff - multiple times even - and report the RV's and campers on Bonny Doon road and Empire Grade."

John Gaston: "and I honk really loud when I drive by at 6:00 am."

J.M. Gaston: "I received big backlash again at my place of work as a result of this and deleted all my comments on this page."