Logan High & The Battle For Public Education: New Haven Teachers Face Union Busting
New Haven Teaches Association members are interviewed at Logan High School at Union City on their 13th day on strike in the district. They discuss their fight to defend public education and union busting by the trustees and management.
After 13 days of strike action on June 6, 2019, New Haven teachers from Logan High who are members of the New Haven Teachers Association talk about the lessons of their strike and why they are fighting for the future of public education.
Teachers report that they are not getting living wages and cannot have families because of housing costs. The state of California is providing the district 3.5% COLA increase for two years but the management refuse to put that into the salaries of the teachers and this is not required under state law.
Some teachers have moved back into homes with their parents because of the explosion in housing costs. The average in Union City are $800,000. Some discuss why they are leaving the district.
Steve Zeltzer of KPFA WorkWeek also interviews some students have supporting the teachers on the picket line.
2019
Logan High teachers give 100% and teachers said they are not respected.
Teachers pointed out that they are actually taking pay cuts without getting a real cost of living increase.
There is 100% participation in the strike by Logan High School teachers and counselors.
A Logan High teacher brought her child.
After 13 days the picket line was still strong at Logan High in Union City.
Teachers talked about the role of racism and the fact that California is 41st in public school funding.
