Stop Privatizations Of Veterans Hospitals! AFGE Members &. Vets Speak Out At Ft. Miley
As part of a national day of action on June 6, 2019 members of AFGE Local 1216, veterans and the Veterans for Peace rallied and spoke out about the privatization of the Veterans healthcare system.
AFGE Local 1216 members, workers, veterans and supporters of Veterans health care system rallied at San Francisco Ft. Miley veterans hospital on June 6, 2019 to protest the privatization, cutbacks and union busting by the Trump administration.
They discussed how these attacks are taking place and how they will harm the healthcare of all veterans. They also discussed how the legislation passed by Democrats and Republicans is now threatening the entire veterans healthcare system.
Author Suzanne Gordon was also interviewed by the privatization.
This action was part of a national AFGE day of action.
Additional media:
Stop The Shutdown! AFGE, Airline Workers/Labor Protest At Oakland Airport & Threaten Real Shutdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCgSe-gPfJg&t=53s
Open The Federal Government Up Now Say AFGE Nat Pres & DC Union Leaders On Day 11 Of The Shutdown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgixC37R2hY&t=3s
For more information:
Wounds of War: How the VA Delivers Health, Healing and Hope to the Nation’s Veterans by Suzanne Gordon
http://www.afge.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Veterans For Peace Had A Banner Against Privatization
Veterans for Peace organized support against privatization of the Veterans hospitals.
► ▼ IMC Network