Date Sunday June 30
Time 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorLightHouse for the Blind & Visually Impaired
Phone(415) 694 - 7320
Location Details
SF Pride Parade is from Embarcado to Civic Center along Market Street

LightHouse headquarters: 1155 Market St, 10th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103
Pan-Disabled Contingent in the 2019 San Francisco Pride Parade

Date And Time: Sun, June 30, 2019 @ 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM PDT

Location: SF Pride Parade is from Embarcado to Civic Center along Market Street. Contingent meet-up location to be announced. Check back with Eventbrite page.

LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired will be marching in the 49th San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30th! We’re excited to have a contingent representing many disabilities (pan-disabled) celebrating the intersectionalities of the disability and LGBTQ+ communities.

There are two options for participating with us:

1. You can march with us in the parade from Embarcadero to Civic Center (about one and a half miles) as a large contingent

2. You can celebrate with us at LightHouse headquarters at 1155 Market Street, 10th Floor where we have a view of Market Street. Audio description assistance: we’ll have a live stream of the parade as well as a volunteer providing audio description.

After the parade, all registered participants are welcome to join the celebration at LightHouse for light refreshments. Only those registered will be allowed into the building so spread this link far and wide! All are welcome!

If you would like assistance registering for SF Pride 2019, please call Allyson Ferrari at
(415) 694 - 7320.

As SF Pride gets closer, we will be updating our Eventbrite page with more logistics, including our starting number and where we will be meeting. These updates will also go out by email so make sure you sign up!
disabled_sf_pride.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-2019-pa...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 6th, 2019 12:26 PM
