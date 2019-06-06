From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 6/15/2019
|#ImpeachTrump Oakland: Act to Defend Democracy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 15
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Scott Ellner
|Location Details
|
Ronald V. Dellums Federal Bldg.
Oakland, CA 94612
|
Join us in Oakland as part of the national day of local actions to impeach Trump! You can read more, and find out what actions you can take NOW at:
https://indivisibleeb.org/2019/05/22/its-impeachment-inquiry-time/
We will update this page with details about our event, so please check back soon.
Co-hosted by...
Indivisible East Bay & Alameda4Impeachment
For more event information: https://indivisibleeb.org/2019/05/22/its-i...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 6th, 2019 10:50 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network