



THEME 2019: "Generations of Resistance"--In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots (



SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE PARADE



When: Sunday, June 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM



Where: Begins at Embarcadero / Beale Street, goes along Market, then ends at Market and 8th St.



San Francisco Pride is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQIA parades in the world. Contingents march through the heart of the city, along Market Street, with more than 100,000 spectators.



SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE STREET FESTIVAL



When: Saturday, June 29th 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday, June 30th, noon - 6 p.m.



Where: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza area:



Celebrations begin on a Saturday in Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco the weekend of June 29th-30th.



With over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, and more than twenty community-run stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBT community and allies in the nation.



For the event schedule, go to

Saturday:

Sunday:



For the main stage perfomer line up, go to



For community stages information, go to



There are numerous ways you can volunteer to support San Francisco Pride in 2019. Sign up to volunteer today!



TRANSIT GUIDE:



ACCESSIBILITY: Making Pride Accessible to All



SF Pride recognizes the importance of providing access to all members of our community, including those with particular accessibility needs. For several decades, San Francisco Pride has been committed to ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to and equal participation in the annual Pride Celebration and Parade.



Our accessibility services include sign language interpretation at the Parade Grandstands and at Celebration stages, wheelchair access at the Grandstand, Accessibility Seating at the Main Stage, and other services.



http://www.sfpride.org/accessibility/



SF PRIDE



The mission of the The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee® is to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people.



The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee® is a 501(c)3 non-profit membership organization founded to produce the San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade. SF Pride is dedicated to education, to the commemoration of LGBT heritage and to the celebration of LGBT culture and liberation.



A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through our Community Partners Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has awarded over $2.5 million dollars from proceeds of the Pride Celebration and Parade to local non-profit LGBT organizations and those organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, and animal welfare.



Your support is crucial to the success of this world-class destination event! A charitable donation keeps SF Pride going strong: SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE CELEBRATION & PARADE WEEKENDTHEME 2019: "Generations of Resistance"--In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots ( https://www.ebar.com/news/news//265659 SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE PARADEWhen: Sunday, June 30th, 2019, 10:30 AMWhere: Begins at Embarcadero / Beale Street, goes along Market, then ends at Market and 8th St.San Francisco Pride is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQIA parades in the world. Contingents march through the heart of the city, along Market Street, with more than 100,000 spectators.SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE STREET FESTIVALWhen: Saturday, June 29th 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday, June 30th, noon - 6 p.m.Where: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza area: http://www.sfpride.org/celebration-map/ Celebrations begin on a Saturday in Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco the weekend of June 29th-30th.With over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, and more than twenty community-run stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBT community and allies in the nation.For the event schedule, go toSaturday: http://www.sfpride.org/celebration-saturday/ Sunday: http://www.sfpride.org/celebration-sunday/ For the main stage perfomer line up, go to http://www.sfpride.org/main-stage/ For community stages information, go to http://www.sfpride.org/stages/ There are numerous ways you can volunteer to support San Francisco Pride in 2019. Sign up to volunteer today! http://www.sfpride.org/volunteer/ TRANSIT GUIDE: http://www.sfpride.org/transit-guide/ ACCESSIBILITY: Making Pride Accessible to AllSF Pride recognizes the importance of providing access to all members of our community, including those with particular accessibility needs. For several decades, San Francisco Pride has been committed to ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to and equal participation in the annual Pride Celebration and Parade.Our accessibility services include sign language interpretation at the Parade Grandstands and at Celebration stages, wheelchair access at the Grandstand, Accessibility Seating at the Main Stage, and other services.SF PRIDEThe mission of the The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee® is to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people.The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee® is a 501(c)3 non-profit membership organization founded to produce the San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade. SF Pride is dedicated to education, to the commemoration of LGBT heritage and to the celebration of LGBT culture and liberation.A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through our Community Partners Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has awarded over $2.5 million dollars from proceeds of the Pride Celebration and Parade to local non-profit LGBT organizations and those organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, and animal welfare.Your support is crucial to the success of this world-class destination event! A charitable donation keeps SF Pride going strong: http://www.sfpride.org/donate/ For more event information: http://www.sfpride.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 6th, 2019 9:51 AM