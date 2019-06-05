From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|#ImpeachTrump San Francisco: Act to Defend Democracy
|Friday June 14
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Protest
|Scott Ellner
Federal Building
San Francisco, CA 94102
Come join our educational and family-friendly theatrical event as we read aloud Trump’s many Articles of Impeachment, plus the Mueller Report Executive Summary, and as we explain how the impeachment process works - while dressed as founding fathers. Come in costume!!!
For more event information: https://act.moveon.org/event/impeachment-d...
