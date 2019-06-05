From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 6/ 9/2019
|#WearOrange: National Weekend Against Gun Violence 2019
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 09
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|WearOrange.org, Everytown for Gun Safety
|Location Details
|
Various events around the San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California, and nationwide
Event finder: https://wearorange.org/
|
#WearOrange: NATIONAL WEEKEND for GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS
When: Weekend of June 7 - 9, 2019
Where: Various events around the San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, and nationwide.
Event finder: https://wearorange.org/
National Gun Violence Awareness Day is the first Friday in June, which is June 7 in 2019.
Our movement gains momentum when gun sense activists come together to fight for a future free from gun violence. Wear Orange Weekend, June 7th - 9th, is an opportunity for us to show the country just how powerful we are.
Together, with hundreds of thousands of Americans, we turn America orange. But the work doesn’t end there. Everytown and our partner organizations continue to do life-saving work so that we can get closer to realizing a future free from gun violence. We wear orange to be seen, and demand that we be heard. Support us by going orange.
HISTORY: Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked us to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence.
Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. New York gun violence prevention advocate Erica Ford spearheaded orange as the color of peace through her work with her organization, Life Camp, Inc. Whether it’s worn by students in Montana, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.
#WearOrange events are peaceful & family family.
For a list of supporting organizations and local governments partners, go to https://wearorange.org/supporters/
For more event information: https://wearorange.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 5th, 2019 4:07 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network