top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 6/ 8/2019
#WearOrange: National Events Weekend Against Gun Violence 2019
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 08
Time 1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWearOrange.org, Everytown for Gun Safety
Location Details
Various peaceful events around the San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California, and nationwide
#WearOrange: NATIONAL WEEKEND for GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS

When: Weekend of June 7 - 9, 2019

Where: Various events around the San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, and nationwide.

Event finder: https://wearorange.org/

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is the first Friday in June, which will be June 7 in 2019.

Our movement gains momentum when gun sense activists come together to fight for a future free from gun violence. Wear Orange Weekend, June 7th - 9th, is an opportunity for us to show the country just how powerful we are.

Together, with hundreds of thousands of Americans, we turn America orange. But the work doesn’t end there. Everytown and our partner organizations continue to do life-saving work so that we can get closer to realizing a future free from gun violence. We wear orange to be seen, and demand that we be heard. Support us by going orange.

HISTORY: Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked us to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence.

Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. New York gun violence prevention advocate Erica Ford spearheaded orange as the color of peace through her work with her organization, Life Camp, Inc. Whether it’s worn by students in Montana, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.

#WearOrange events are peaceful & family family.

For a list of supporting organizations and local governments partners, go to https://wearorange.org/supporters/
wear-orange-weekend-to-end-gun-violence-june-7-9_1.png
For more event information: https://wearorange.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 5th, 2019 3:56 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code