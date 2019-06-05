From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|#WearOrange: Annual Golden Gate Bridge March to Stop Gun Violence
|Saturday June 08
|11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
|Protest
|Moms Demand Action
Golden Gate Bridge
11:30 a.m. on San Francisco side & 12:30 p.m. Marin side
Golden Gate Bridge directions, parking, & access: http://goldengatebridge.org/visitors/directions.php
#WearOrange: Annual Golden Gate Bridge March to Stop Gun Violence 2019
When: Saturday, June 8th
Where: Golden Gate Bridge
11:30 a.m. on San Francisco side & 12:30 p.m. Marin Vista Point side
Speakers Rally: 1 p.m. on Marin Vista Point side
Join Moms Demand Action and our community partners for National Wear Orange Weekend as we march across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to show we are united in the belief we can do more to stop gun violence.
San Francisco marchers check in at Golden Gate Bridge Plaza at 11:30AM and Marin marchers check in at Marin Vista Point at 12:30PM. San Francisco marches at noon to the Marin side where we will have speakers at Marin at 1:00. Then everyone marches back to San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge Plaza for large group photo.
HISTORY: Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked us to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence.
Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. New York gun violence prevention advocate Erica Ford spearheaded orange as the color of peace through her work with her organization, Life Camp, Inc. Whether it’s worn by students in Montana, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.
Our movement gains momentum when gun sense activists come together to fight for a future free from gun violence. Wear Orange Weekend is an opportunity for us to show the country just how powerful we are.
National Gun Violence Awareness Day is the first Friday in June, which will be June 7 in 2019.
Use link for Bridge Rules and Transportation Information: http://bit.ly/2vSWe1D
For more event information: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orang...
