top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 6/ 8/2019
#WearOrange: Annual Golden Gate Bridge March to Stop Gun Violence
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 08
Time 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoms Demand Action
Location Details
Golden Gate Bridge
11:30 a.m. on San Francisco side & 12:30 p.m. Marin side

Golden Gate Bridge directions, parking, & access: http://goldengatebridge.org/visitors/directions.php
#WearOrange: Annual Golden Gate Bridge March to Stop Gun Violence 2019

When: Saturday, June 8th

Where: Golden Gate Bridge
11:30 a.m. on San Francisco side & 12:30 p.m. Marin Vista Point side

Speakers Rally: 1 p.m. on Marin Vista Point side

Join Moms Demand Action and our community partners for National Wear Orange Weekend as we march across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to show we are united in the belief we can do more to stop gun violence.

San Francisco marchers check in at Golden Gate Bridge Plaza at 11:30AM and Marin marchers check in at Marin Vista Point at 12:30PM. San Francisco marches at noon to the Marin side where we will have speakers at Marin at 1:00. Then everyone marches back to San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge Plaza for large group photo.

HISTORY: Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked us to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence.

Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. New York gun violence prevention advocate Erica Ford spearheaded orange as the color of peace through her work with her organization, Life Camp, Inc. Whether it’s worn by students in Montana, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.

Our movement gains momentum when gun sense activists come together to fight for a future free from gun violence. Wear Orange Weekend is an opportunity for us to show the country just how powerful we are.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is the first Friday in June, which will be June 7 in 2019.

Use link for Bridge Rules and Transportation Information: http://bit.ly/2vSWe1D
gg-bridge-gun-march-kpix.png
For more event information: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orang...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 5th, 2019 3:47 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code