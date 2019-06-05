top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Government & Elections
#Impeach Trump: Nationwide Day of Action & Protest to Defend Democracy
Date Saturday June 15
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn, Women's March, Others
Location Details
Event locations around the San Francisco, Oakland, the wider Bay Area, across the State of California, and nationwide.

Event locator map: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeachment_day_of_action_june15/search/?
#ImpeachTrump: ACT TO DEFEND DEMOCRACY DAY OF ACTION

When: Saturday, June 15, 2019 (times vary)

Where: Various event locations in San Francisco, Oakland, the wider Bay Area, across the State of California, and nationwide.

Event locator map: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeachment_day_of_action_june15/search/?

Join us on Saturday, June 15, for #ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy, a national day of local action to demand an inquiry into the impeachment of Donald Trump!

Donald Trump's abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable. The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment.

Search and RSVP for the event you will attend or create one if none exist near you! Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our representatives that impeachment is the will of the people. Together, we will inform our communities about Trump's abuses and the process of impeachment, then make plans to convey our support for impeachment to our elected officials.

PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

Partners: MoveOn, By The People, Women's March, Indivisible,.Credo, , Free Speech People, Liberty Tree, #March For Truth, Mainers for Accounable Leadership
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeachment_...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 5th, 2019 12:17 PM
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
re: that "founding fathers" dress-up event at the SF Federal Building on June 15
