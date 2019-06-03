



The Earth First! Journal, purveyor of news and cutting edge strategy of the radical environmental movement, made their cross-country move to Oregon this year. Join other rabble-rousers and earth defenders to welcome and celebrate this grassroots media collective in its 40th year.



The Earth First! Journal is a quarterly magazine that prints biocentric news, movement analysis, how-to's, direct action earth defense, prisoner support, pipeline campaigns, antifascism, action report backs, campaign updates and so much more. The Earth First! Journal is a movement magazine made by the movement and for the movement. We distribute globally as well as to incarcerated individuals all over the country.



Come hear more about this multi-generational project, and why print media is important.



--



https://itsgoingdown.org/earth-first-journal-tour-updates/

https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2019/06/03/earth-first-journal-tour-updates/ -- For more event information: https://earthfirstjournal.org/

