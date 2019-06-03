top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Earth First! Journal Tour in Chico
Date Saturday June 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorEarth First!
Location Details
Blackbird
1431 Park Ave
Chico, CA
The Journal Crew is on the road, and we would love to see you!

The Earth First! Journal, purveyor of news and cutting edge strategy of the radical environmental movement, made their cross-country move to Oregon this year.   Join other rabble-rousers and earth defenders to welcome and celebrate this grassroots media collective in its 40th year.

The Earth First! Journal is a quarterly magazine that prints biocentric news, movement analysis, how-to's, direct action earth defense, prisoner support, pipeline campaigns, antifascism, action report backs, campaign updates and so much more. The Earth First! Journal is a movement magazine made by the movement and for the movement. We distribute globally as well as to incarcerated individuals all over the country.

Come hear more about this multi-generational project, and why print media is important.

--

https://itsgoingdown.org/earth-first-journal-tour-updates/
https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2019/06/03/earth-first-journal-tour-updates/
For more event information: https://earthfirstjournal.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 10:20 PM
§Earth First!
by Earth First! Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 10:20 PM
https://earthfirstjournal.org/
