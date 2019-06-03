From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Support ILWU Local 10 In Their Fight Against A's Stadium In The Port of Oakland Howard Terminal
The ILWU Local 10 May Day committee is calling for support in the fight against the construction of the A's stadium on the Port of Oakland's Howard Terminal.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union is opposing building an A's Coliseum on top of the Oakland Howard Terminal because it threatens good paying jobs and for other principled reasons.
We are asking for your help in this effort.
Please fill out this petition and pass it along to your family and friends. Thank you.
https://forms.123formbuilder.io/form-4755450/Petition
Once again billionaire John Fisher of the "Gap Family" fortune is attempting to make personal profit off the destruction of the public good. In a real estate steal he is using the A's franchise as a tool to destroy Howard Terminal and snatch waterfront property, not normally available for private exploitation, to build a new A's stadium and 4,000 condos selling for a million dollars each.
In a similar move he tried to take land from our public Peralta College Laney but was stopped by the organized public outrage.
The Oakland Port is the fifth busiest in the nation and second busiest on the west coast next to L.A./Long Beach. It is an economic engine for Northern California and supports more than 73,000 jobs in the region. Howard Terminal is one of only 6 terminals at the Port of Oakland. If built, the stadium complex would be right on the edge of the Port's only Turning Basin. This threatens the area necessary to turn around about 50% of the container ships in the port. In 2018 the Port handled the equivalent of 2.55 million 20-foot containers.
Also 2 major railroad tracks would be directly behind the complex cutting it off from the rest of Oakland and transportation. On these tracks freight trains run an average of approximately 19 per day and with all trains 61 per weekday. For now this is a busy area but if a stadium and condos are built on Howard Terminal there will be pressure to shut down even more of the Port. This proposal is like building a playground and luxury living in the middle of an industrial assembly line.
Some other problems are as follows: There is no infrastructure for getting 34,000 to 40,000 people to the stadium. The area is packed with businesses. Where will the parking be? The nearest BART station is a mile away. You have to get all those people across the dangerous railroad tracks. They are talking about a giant gondola going over the 880 freeway carrying 7,00 people per hour.
Sounds like a pipe dream or marketing come on. The environmental issue is a major one. The area along the water is protected by California tidelands trust regulations forbidding this type of development.
The second half of Fisher's scheme is for Oakland City and Alameda County to give him the 110-acre Coliseum complex for either $135 million or the existing debt. He'd get the Coliseum, Oracle Arena and the parking lots for his real estate development.
Why not build a new coliseum there? An environmental impact statement has already been done permitting building a new Coliseum at that site. There is excellent existing infrastructure, close and easy BART, freeway and even airport access and plenty of parking.
BUT NO, he's driven to maximize his profits with two real estate developments: (1) 4,000 million dollar condos on the estuary and (2) a prime area for more condos, etc at the old coliseum site with land at only a little over $1 million an acre.
The public interest be damned. He would destroy part of the Port, jeopardizing thousands of our jobs and the environment. He would take land for his private profit that was taken from
citizens by the city and county for the express purpose of building a sports complex in East Oakland.
Build the new Coliseum at the existing Coliseum complex in East Oakland and develop around it!!
Leave Howard terminal and the Port of Oakland intact as the economic engine it is!!
In Solidarity, Marcus Holder ILWU Local 10 May Day Committee
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
Bay area ILWU Longshore workers and truckers along with companies rallied at Oakland city hall on 4/18/19 to protest the plan of Oakland A's billionaire John Fisher to build a new stadium and 4,000 million dollar condos on the Howard Terminal in the port of Oakland.
Fisher who also owns the GAP and controls the Rocketship and KIPP charter schools previously tried to grab land at Laney Community college but was defeated when the community and the Peralta Federation of Teachers organized against the scheme. The present privatization deal at Howard Terminal is also backed by Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf.
ILWU Local 10 busines agent Aaron Wright called it an "insane" idea since there is no infrastructure for the stadium and it would completely disrupt the longshore and trucking jobs along with the community. It would also force thousands of trucks onto the streets of Oakland further polluting the community.
Also, speakers talked about the gentrification of Oakland targetting the African American community and the ethnic cleansing that is going on throughout Oakland and being pushed by developers and the mayor. Also, according to reports the Building Trades leadership and Teamsters union officials are supporting this project and the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council has also refused to support the maritime workers in defending the survival of the port.
A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU
Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck
WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-16-19-assange-gets-union-backing-ilwu-may-day-gentrification-ca-dir-baker-scandal
ILWU 10 Speakers Protest John Fisher A's Stadium On Howard Terminal At Oakland Port Commission
https://youtu.be/t2oElKU9vPM
ILWU Local 10 members and others on 5/9/19 protested the proposed deal by the Oakland Port Commission to allow billionaire John Fisher to build an A's stadium on Howard Terminal along with 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.
The commission has been in secret meetings with Fisher who also owns the GAP corporation and runs the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain to build the stadium. It would threaten many maritime jobs and also drive out the African American working class community in West Oakland. The mayor Libby Shaft is supporting the stadium despite community and labor opposition.
Sara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/_inof_Hh5Bo
On May Day 2019 international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, AFA CWA Sara Nelson attended the May Day Oakland Howard Terminal where a ballpark threatens longshore drives. She was interviewed by KPFA WorkWeek Steve Zeltzer about here participation in Oakland and the issues facing working people. She had called for a general strike against the Trump government shutdown.
Additional media:
This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY
On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c
On May Day, Canadian Native American ILWU 500 Unionist Joeen Karen Speaks In Oakland For Solidarity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jkz62YiRiE
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
ILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMd_NFNRtjU
A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU
Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck
§Protest Against John Fisher
