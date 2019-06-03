top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Palestinian Solidarity, South Africa BDS & Director Muhammed Desai
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
WorkWeek interviews SJSU professor Sang Hea Kil about her trip to South Africa to attend the Teaching Palestine confernce in March 2019. While at the conference she and two other women were sexually harassed by Muhammed Desai, the director of South Africa BDS. She talks about that experience and the cover-up that followed. She also discusses the role of Israel and the attacks against professors and students in the United States who are critical of Israel
israeil_wall_artists_banned.jpg
Palestinian Solidarity, South Africa BDS & Director Muhammed Desai With Professor Sang Hea Kil

WorkWeek looks at the visit of San Jose State University Professor Sang Hea Kil to the Teaching Palestine conference in Capetown, South Africa.

The conference focused on the struggle and history of the Palestinian people. While she was there she and two other women conference delegates were sexually harassed by the South African BDS Director Muhammed Desai while having a dinner in Melville.

She challenged the harassment and called for hearing and apology. The South African BDS board voted to have an investigation but the lawyer in charge of the investigation refused to talk to the three women and instead interviewed only men.
According to Professor Gil, the harassment she faced along with two other women was probably not exceptional but part of an ongoing behavior.

Professor Gil also discusses the ongoing attacks on professors in the United States who are critical of the policies of Israel and that organizations like Canary Mission and Lawfare who are well funded national groups forcused onorganized targetting of both faculty and students who support BDS and Palestinian rights.

She also talks about the role of the ADL which is being paid the University of California to do programs on diversity. The ADL has itself been involved in harrassing and working to fire professors who are critical of Israeli policies.
This interview was done by WorkWeek radio by Steve Zeltzer on 5/31/19

Additonal media:
WLCE Media Statement: Response In Relation To Outcome of BDS South Africa's Investigation Into
Sexual Harassment Complaint
https://www.wlce.co.za/statement-response-to-outcome-of-bds-investigation-into-sh-2019-05-28/?fbclid=IwAR1AuzVthg5wfSPtlsWC48jrNBMuhvH4U79tG4HyXhV_bhKWAr2L7klyZhQ
Charges of Sexual Harrassment
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/04/anger-bds-south-africa-silent-alleged-sexual-harassment-190416192024838.html?fbclid=IwAR1LMUkgdlMxpUUNVlbuvxXRfT86aS1RyrNF4SX0_jpGNMc5OxDd8l7BF_Y
BDS Statement:
http://www.bdssouthafrica.com/post/investigation-report-pdf/
Sexual Harrassment By South Africa BDS & Discrimination at SJSU
http://www.sjsunews.com/spartan_daily/news/article_0b845066-7cc5-11e9-b7f3-3f1d5098ffd8.html
Spy vs Spite
http://www.sfweekly.com/news/spy-vs-spite/
The Anti-Defamation League Is Not What It Seems Under the guise of fighting hate speech, the ADL has a long history of wielding its moral authority to attack Arabs, blacks, and queers.
http://bostonreview.net/politics/emmaia-gelman-anti-defamation-league-not-what-it-seems

WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§Israel Arming and Training Nazis In The Ukraine
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
sm_israel_nazis_ukraine.jpg
original image (640x586)
Israel is arming and training Nazi in Ukraine at the same time that they are saying that citicism of the policies of Israel is anti-semitic.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§Muhammed Desai Director of South Africa BDS
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
desai_muhammed_director.jpg
The South Africa director of South Africa BDS has been charged with three women with sexually harassing them. His organization hired a lawyer who issued a report whitewashing his behavior without interviewing the women who made the charges.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§Trade Unionists Called For Dumping Israeli Bonds By US Unions
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
sm_israeli_bonds_union_dump.jpg
original image (833x403)
Top US unions continue to support Israel including using union funds to buy Israeli bonds. The AFL-CIO and UAW have opposed the BDS campaign as well.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§ADL Illegally Spied On Critics of Israel & South Africa Anti-Apartheid Activists
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
adl_spies.jpeg
The ADL office in San Francisco because it's "factfinder" Roy Bullock was spying on political critics of Israel and South African Anti-apartheid activists. Their office was raided by the San Francisco police and FBI for this illegal spying and using police informants to get confidential information. One person they spied on was Chris Hani who was later murdered when he returned to South Africa. Now the UC Chancellor and Board of Regents want fund the to do training on diversity and equal views.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§Israeli Are Targeting and Murdering Palestinian Journalists
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
sm_palestinian_journalist_yaser_murtaja-shot-955px.jpeg
original image (955x500)
The Israeli government is targeting Palestinian jouralists. Many have been murdered by Israeli troops along with school children from bombings.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§UAW 2965 representing UC Teaching Assistant Supported BDS
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
uaw_2865__bds.jpg
UAW 2865, the statewide local representing UC graduate students passed a resolution supporting BDS and the UAW International said the resolution was improper because UAW make products that are sold to Israel. They did not use this argument against the boycott of South Africa.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
§South Africa BDS. Board Charged With Engaging In Cover-up
by Labor Video Project Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM
sm_south_africa_bds_board.jpg
original image (1200x900)
The South Africa BDS board is being charged with being involved in a cover-up of sexual harassment of three women during the Teaching Palestine conference in March 2019.
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
