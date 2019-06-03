From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Palestinian Solidarity, South Africa BDS & Director Muhammed Desai by Labor Video Project

Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 9:48 PM WorkWeek interviews SJSU professor Sang Hea Kil about her trip to South Africa to attend the Teaching Palestine confernce in March 2019. While at the conference she and two other women were sexually harassed by Muhammed Desai, the director of South Africa BDS. She talks about that experience and the cover-up that followed. She also discusses the role of Israel and the attacks against professors and students in the United States who are critical of Israel



WorkWeek looks at the visit of San Jose State University Professor Sang Hea Kil to the Teaching Palestine conference in Capetown, South Africa.



The conference focused on the struggle and history of the Palestinian people. While she was there she and two other women conference delegates were sexually harassed by the South African BDS Director Muhammed Desai while having a dinner in Melville.



She challenged the harassment and called for hearing and apology. The South African BDS board voted to have an investigation but the lawyer in charge of the investigation refused to talk to the three women and instead interviewed only men.

According to Professor Gil, the harassment she faced along with two other women was probably not exceptional but part of an ongoing behavior.



Professor Gil also discusses the ongoing attacks on professors in the United States who are critical of the policies of Israel and that organizations like Canary Mission and Lawfare who are well funded national groups forcused onorganized targetting of both faculty and students who support BDS and Palestinian rights.



She also talks about the role of the ADL which is being paid the University of California to do programs on diversity. The ADL has itself been involved in harrassing and working to fire professors who are critical of Israeli policies.

This interview was done by WorkWeek radio by Steve Zeltzer on 5/31/19



Additonal media:

WLCE Media Statement: Response In Relation To Outcome of BDS South Africa's Investigation Into

Sexual Harassment Complaint

https://www.wlce.co.za/statement-response-to-outcome-of-bds-investigation-into-sh-2019-05-28/?fbclid=IwAR1AuzVthg5wfSPtlsWC48jrNBMuhvH4U79tG4HyXhV_bhKWAr2L7klyZhQ

Charges of Sexual Harrassment

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/04/anger-bds-south-africa-silent-alleged-sexual-harassment-190416192024838.html?fbclid=IwAR1LMUkgdlMxpUUNVlbuvxXRfT86aS1RyrNF4SX0_jpGNMc5OxDd8l7BF_Y

BDS Statement:

http://www.bdssouthafrica.com/post/investigation-report-pdf/

Sexual Harrassment By South Africa BDS & Discrimination at SJSU

http://www.sjsunews.com/spartan_daily/news/article_0b845066-7cc5-11e9-b7f3-3f1d5098ffd8.html

Spy vs Spite

http://www.sfweekly.com/news/spy-vs-spite/

The Anti-Defamation League Is Not What It Seems Under the guise of fighting hate speech, the ADL has a long history of wielding its moral authority to attack Arabs, blacks, and queers.

http://bostonreview.net/politics/emmaia-gelman-anti-defamation-league-not-what-it-seems



WorkWeek Radio

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project

Israel is arming and training Nazi in Ukraine at the same time that they are saying that citicism of the policies of Israel is anti-semitic.

The South Africa director of South Africa BDS has been charged with three women with sexually harassing them. His organization hired a lawyer who issued a report whitewashing his behavior without interviewing the women who made the charges.

Top US unions continue to support Israel including using union funds to buy Israeli bonds. The AFL-CIO and UAW have opposed the BDS campaign as well.

The ADL office in San Francisco because it's "factfinder" Roy Bullock was spying on political critics of Israel and South African Anti-apartheid activists. Their office was raided by the San Francisco police and FBI for this illegal spying and using police informants to get confidential information. One person they spied on was Chris Hani who was later murdered when he returned to South Africa. Now the UC Chancellor and Board of Regents want fund the to do training on diversity and equal views.

The Israeli government is targeting Palestinian jouralists. Many have been murdered by Israeli troops along with school children from bombings.

UAW 2865, the statewide local representing UC graduate students passed a resolution supporting BDS and the UAW International said the resolution was improper because UAW make products that are sold to Israel. They did not use this argument against the boycott of South Africa.

The South Africa BDS board is being charged with being involved in a cover-up of sexual harassment of three women during the Teaching Palestine conference in March 2019.