South Bay | LGBTI / Queer
Film Showing of "Pride" in celebration of 50th anniversary of Stonewall
Date
Thursday June 13
Time
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type
Screening
Organizer/Author
Party for Socialism and Liberation
sanjose [at] pslweb.org
Phone
408-829-950
Location Details
San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St.
|
As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City that sparked the mass movement for LGBTQ rights and inclusion in the U.S., we must remember that Stonewall means fight back! We will be showing the film “Pride” that is inspired by an extraordinary true story. The film follows a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists who decide to raise money to support striking coal miners and their families during the summer of 1984. Initially rebuffed by the union, the group identifies a tiny mining village in Wales and sets off to make their donation in person. As the strike continues, the two groups discover that struggling together for workers’ rights and against bigotry makes for the strongest union of all. (2014, 120 min.)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/329779071027425/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 3rd, 2019 8:24 AM
