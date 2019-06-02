The Earth First! Journal, purveyor of news and cutting edge strategy of the radical environmental movement made their cross-country move to Oregon this year. Join other rabble-rousers and earth defenders to welcome and celebrate this grassroots media collective in its 40th year.



The Earth First! Journal is a quarterly magazine that prints biocentric news, movement analysis, how-to's, direct action earth defense, prisoner support, pipeline campaigns, antifascism, action report backs, campaign updates and so much more. The Earth First! Journal is a movement magazine made by the movement and for the movement. We distribute globally as well as to incarcerated individuals all over the country.



Come hear more about this multi-generational project, and why print media is important.



For more event information: http://earthfirstjournal.org

