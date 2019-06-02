From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Climate Shenanigans at the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco
California's biggest secret is that Big Oil continues to dominate the conversation on fossil fuels and climate change in the largest Democratic controlled state in the country. Our goal is to fuck with that.
Friday night, a small, but mighty, group of climate trouble-makers put out a whole lot of guerrilla advertising [banners, wheatpastes, projections] calling out California’s Democratic leadership at its convention about its complicity with Big Oil, perpetuating the climate crisis.
#climate2020 #keepitintheground
