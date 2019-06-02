top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
Climate Shenanigans at the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco
by Diablo Rising Tide (diablorisingtide [at] riseup.net)
Sunday Jun 2nd, 2019 3:12 PM
Climate Shenanigans at the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco.

California's biggest secret is that Big Oil continues to dominate the conversation on fossil fuels and climate change in the largest Democratic controlled state in the country. Our goal is to fuck with that.
sm_banner.jpeg
original image (640x516)
Friday night, a small, but mighty, group of climate trouble-makers put out a whole lot of guerrilla advertising [banners, wheatpastes, projections] calling out California’s Democratic leadership at its convention about its complicity with Big Oil, perpetuating the climate crisis.

#climate2020 #keepitintheground
https://www.facebook.com/DiabloRisingTide/...
§
by Diablo Rising Tide Sunday Jun 2nd, 2019 3:12 PM
paste_2.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/DiabloRisingTide/...
§
by Diablo Rising Tide Sunday Jun 2nd, 2019 3:12 PM
project.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/DiabloRisingTide/...
§
by Diablo Rising Tide Sunday Jun 2nd, 2019 3:12 PM
project_2.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/DiabloRisingTide/...
§
by Diablo Rising Tide Sunday Jun 2nd, 2019 3:12 PM
project_3.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/DiabloRisingTide/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 122.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code