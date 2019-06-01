Harm Reduction Coalition has removed our application for a mobile program in Santa Cruz County to assess the best locations and stakeholder support. We are and have always been in full support of the county program and here is our opportunity to show up and voice our support of effective and adequate services in our county. Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency is required to report to the Board of Supervisors every two years.The upcoming June 11 meeting will host a presentation HSA director Mimi Hall. Please come and show your support for this life saving and cost saving program. Show you support for evidence based best practices and be prepared to stand up for science, equity and prevention. Let our Supervisors know there is support for syringe services. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2281961905...

