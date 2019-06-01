From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent MediaView other events for the week of 6/ 9/2019
|Homeless First, screening of a documentary about First They Came For The Homeless
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens
|liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
|Location Details
|
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
|
Homeless First is a new Liberated Lens Film Collective's documentary about First They Came For the Homeless, a self organized drug and alcohol free encampment in Berkeley that strives to provide safe space for people who ended up on the streets.
Juggling, food, film, panel and more!
Free admission but donations for the camp and Liberated Lens accepted.
For more event information: https://liberatedlens.org/our-work/first-t...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 1st, 2019 1:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network