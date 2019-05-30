From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
California Safe Schools Honors Earth Day Heroes
Honoring Lani Malmberg & Dr. Joseph Lyou for their exceptional efforts to protect human health & Mother Earth!
Los Angeles, CA -In tribute to Earth Day 2019, California Safe Schools (CSS) honored the following 2019 Earth Day Heroes with awards and commendations for their exceptional efforts to protect human health and Mother Earth.
“In honoring these phenomenal individuals on Earth Day, we are acknowledging their hard work and commitment to protect current and future generations,” said Robina Suwol, founder and executive director of California Safe Schools.
2019 Earth Day Heroes
LANI MALMBERG
Ewe4ic Ecological Services (now Goat Green) was started to as an alternative to non-living chemicals and machinery for land stewardship offer a service for land restoration that utilizes a managed living goat herd. Natural diet preferences and innate herd behavior of these unique animals are employed to heal landscapes.
Lani Malmberg started the business in 1996 with her 2 teenage sons, Reggie, and Donny Benz. They expanded their herd of cashmere goats to 2500 head and work in 15 western states; from the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean, and the Canadian border to the Mexican border, and Hawaii. They keep the herd working 365 days a year, migrating north to south, season to season, low to high elevations, dividing and re-combining goat numbers to suit specific job requirements. Lani refers to herself as “The Gypsy Goat Lady”.
Lani comes from a working cattle ranch background and is well acquainted with land stewardship issues and working in all weather extremes with livestock. Her education includes an Associate of Applied Science degree in Environmental Restoration, a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology/Botany from Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado, and a Master of Science degree in Weed Science – (rangeland) from Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, Colorado. Her Master’s thesis completed in 1997 was “Revegetation of Russian Knapweed Infested Rangeland” and was published in the July 1999 issue of the scientific journal, Journal of Range Management. PBS featured Lani in a short You Tube documentary “Goats eat weeds – Farm to Fork Wyoming”
For further information: email: ewe4icbenz [at] gmail.com
Website: http://www.goatseatweeds.com
Dr. Joseph Lyou
President and CEO, Coalition for Clean Air
Dr. Joseph K. Lyou serves as President and CEO of the Coalition for Clean Air, a state-wide organization dedicated to restoring clean and healthful air to all of California. Coalition for Clean Air advocates for effective public policy and practical business solutions that reduce air pollution, protect public health, and prevent climate change.
Dr. Lyou also served as the Governor’s Appointee to the South Coast Air Quality Management District Governing Board, the public agency responsible for improving air quality for more than 16 million people living in Southern California.
Dr. Lyou founded the California Environmental Rights Alliance in 2003 and served as Executive Director through August 2010. He previously held management positions with the California League of Conservation Voters Education Fund and the Committee to Bridge the Gap. He received his Ph.D. from UC Santa Cruz in 1990.
Dr. Joseph Lyou believes everyone has the right to breathe clean air. With more than 25 years of experience fighting for environmental health and justice, he brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his work on air quality and climate policy, technology, and science.
Website: http://www.ccair.org
Founded by Robina Suwol in 1998, California Safe Schools (CSS) is a children’s environmental health and environmental justice non-profit. CSS achieved national and international prominence by spearheading the groundbreaking Los Angeles Unified School District’s (LAUSD) Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Policy which embraces the Precautionary Principle & Right to Know,has not used Round-Up or any glyphosate product for two decades, and led to the California legislation, Healthy Schools Act .
On October 6, 2005, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed AB 405 (Montanez) sponsored by CSS, which strengthens The Healthy Schools Act. The bill bans experimental pesticides, whose health effects are unknown, from California K-12 public schools. As a result, more than six million California children and hundreds of thousands of school children are protected from experimental chemicals whose health effects are unknown.
For additional information :
California Safe Schools
818.785.5515
Website: http://www.calisafe.org
“In honoring these phenomenal individuals on Earth Day, we are acknowledging their hard work and commitment to protect current and future generations,” said Robina Suwol, founder and executive director of California Safe Schools.
2019 Earth Day Heroes
LANI MALMBERG
Ewe4ic Ecological Services (now Goat Green) was started to as an alternative to non-living chemicals and machinery for land stewardship offer a service for land restoration that utilizes a managed living goat herd. Natural diet preferences and innate herd behavior of these unique animals are employed to heal landscapes.
Lani Malmberg started the business in 1996 with her 2 teenage sons, Reggie, and Donny Benz. They expanded their herd of cashmere goats to 2500 head and work in 15 western states; from the Missouri River to the Pacific Ocean, and the Canadian border to the Mexican border, and Hawaii. They keep the herd working 365 days a year, migrating north to south, season to season, low to high elevations, dividing and re-combining goat numbers to suit specific job requirements. Lani refers to herself as “The Gypsy Goat Lady”.
Lani comes from a working cattle ranch background and is well acquainted with land stewardship issues and working in all weather extremes with livestock. Her education includes an Associate of Applied Science degree in Environmental Restoration, a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology/Botany from Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado, and a Master of Science degree in Weed Science – (rangeland) from Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, Colorado. Her Master’s thesis completed in 1997 was “Revegetation of Russian Knapweed Infested Rangeland” and was published in the July 1999 issue of the scientific journal, Journal of Range Management. PBS featured Lani in a short You Tube documentary “Goats eat weeds – Farm to Fork Wyoming”
For further information: email: ewe4icbenz [at] gmail.com
Website: http://www.goatseatweeds.com
Dr. Joseph Lyou
President and CEO, Coalition for Clean Air
Dr. Joseph K. Lyou serves as President and CEO of the Coalition for Clean Air, a state-wide organization dedicated to restoring clean and healthful air to all of California. Coalition for Clean Air advocates for effective public policy and practical business solutions that reduce air pollution, protect public health, and prevent climate change.
Dr. Lyou also served as the Governor’s Appointee to the South Coast Air Quality Management District Governing Board, the public agency responsible for improving air quality for more than 16 million people living in Southern California.
Dr. Lyou founded the California Environmental Rights Alliance in 2003 and served as Executive Director through August 2010. He previously held management positions with the California League of Conservation Voters Education Fund and the Committee to Bridge the Gap. He received his Ph.D. from UC Santa Cruz in 1990.
Dr. Joseph Lyou believes everyone has the right to breathe clean air. With more than 25 years of experience fighting for environmental health and justice, he brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his work on air quality and climate policy, technology, and science.
Website: http://www.ccair.org
Founded by Robina Suwol in 1998, California Safe Schools (CSS) is a children’s environmental health and environmental justice non-profit. CSS achieved national and international prominence by spearheading the groundbreaking Los Angeles Unified School District’s (LAUSD) Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Policy which embraces the Precautionary Principle & Right to Know,has not used Round-Up or any glyphosate product for two decades, and led to the California legislation, Healthy Schools Act .
On October 6, 2005, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed AB 405 (Montanez) sponsored by CSS, which strengthens The Healthy Schools Act. The bill bans experimental pesticides, whose health effects are unknown, from California K-12 public schools. As a result, more than six million California children and hundreds of thousands of school children are protected from experimental chemicals whose health effects are unknown.
For additional information :
California Safe Schools
818.785.5515
Website: http://www.calisafe.org
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network