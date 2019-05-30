From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

"Erasing History" SF Washington High & The Victor Arnautoff Murals by WorkWeek

Thursday May 30th, 2019 1:30 PM WorkWeek interviews historian, author and UC geographer Gray Brechin about the effort to destroy the George Washington High Victor Arnautoff murals. The murals show part of the real history of the United States.



He discusses the history of the murals including their exposure of the history of George Washington. He also discusses other efforts to remove murals at Coit Tower and at Rincon annex because of their political content. This led to protests in the 30's and 50's by working people to protect the murals at Coit Tower and Rincon Annex.



This interview was done by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 5/28/19.



Production of Labor Video Project

One of the Victor Arnautoff murals shows Washington supporting the expansion west and which ended in the expropriation of native people in the United States

Victor Arnaugtoff who is San Francisco's most famous muralist worked with Diego Rivera. He was was harassed and. targeted by the FBI during the witch hunts in the 1950s.

Anton Refregier painted as well about the history of San Francisco and California and there were efforts to remove the murals at Rincon Annex by Richard Nixon for being un-American.

Some African American and Native American students say they are traumatized by the Arnautoff murals and the majority of the San Francisco Unified School Board support the destruction of the murals. There is no funding to remove them so they would have to be destroyed.

In the 1970's artist Dewey Crumpler was commissioned to do new murals at George Washington High.

Victor Arnautoff at work on his murals at George Washington High.