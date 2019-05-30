Sacramento PD arrests 12-year-old Black child, places plastic bag over his head by Mark T. Harris, SF Bay View

Thursday May 30th, 2019 11:26 AM

Sacramento residents are dismayed by word that a 12-year-old child, who stands 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs fewer than 100 pounds, was inappropriately constrained by police officers and had a bag placed over his head.