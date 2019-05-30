JOIN CODEPINK'S MONTHLY GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE WALK FOR PEACE.

This month's focus: PEACE WITH IRAN

NO BLOOD for OIL!

RESPECT Sovereignty!

DIPLOMACY not BOMBS!

Bring appropriate signs or hold the ones provided.

10:45 am Gather at either end of the bridge.

11:00 am Walk on the eastern walkway from the north or south ends, to converge in the middle. Short, silent vigil in the middle.

12:00 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.



