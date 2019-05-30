From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace
|Date
|Sunday June 02
|Time
|10:45 AM - 12:45 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Toby Blome
|Location Details
|
Gather at the SF or Marin end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. Parking available on all 4 "corners", just remember to take the last exit on hwy 101 as you approach the bridge, or the first exit after you leave the bridge. Arrive early for best parking.
Gather at 10:45 am at either end of the bridge.
11:00 am Walk on the eastern walkway from the north or south ends, to converge in the middle. Short, silent vigil in the middle.
12:00 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.
BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
|
JOIN CODEPINK'S MONTHLY GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE WALK FOR PEACE.
This month's focus: PEACE WITH IRAN
NO BLOOD for OIL!
RESPECT Sovereignty!
DIPLOMACY not BOMBS!
Bring appropriate signs or hold the ones provided.
10:45 am Gather at either end of the bridge.
11:00 am Walk on the eastern walkway from the north or south ends, to converge in the middle. Short, silent vigil in the middle.
12:00 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 30th, 2019 10:43 AM
