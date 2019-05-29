



Public education has been under attack across the nation for decades. Claiming the need to balance the budget while raking in six-figure salaries, City College administrators are pushing faculty into early retirement and cutting classes, forcing students to delay graduation. At the same time, K-12 public school teachers — already struggling to pay Bay Area rents — are being forced to cover their substitutes’ pay when their sick leave runs out. In the richest region of the richest country in the world, why is public education under constant threat? How would education be valued differently under socialism? Join us for discussion of the crisis and help build the fight back movement.Featured speakers:Evelyn Martinez, SF public school teacherClaudia Drdul, CCSF student organizer$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/397135520875079/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

