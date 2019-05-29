top
Basta !!! Free Chelsea Manning Oakland Weekly Friday Protest
Date Friday May 31
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOrion Edmonson
Location Details
Fruitvale & MacArthur Ave Oakland Cal 94602
TILL SHE IS FREE OR MARTYRED YEAH IT/S VERY SERIOUS BASTA ! FREE CHELSEA MANNING jail the war criminals WEEKLY fridayVIGIL/demo NOON TO 1PM Fruitvale & MacArthur Blvd Oakland opional after meeting/party rain cancells for more info contact Orion email ohohorion99@gmail.com or call or text 510 459 6642 PS TULSI SUPORTS CHELSEA JULIEN AND EDWARD SNOWDEN
