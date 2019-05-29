From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Friday May 31
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Orion Edmonson
|Fruitvale & MacArthur Ave Oakland Cal 94602
TILL SHE IS FREE OR MARTYRED YEAH IT/S VERY SERIOUS BASTA ! FREE CHELSEA MANNING jail the war criminals WEEKLY fridayVIGIL/demo NOON TO 1PM Fruitvale & MacArthur Blvd Oakland opional after meeting/party rain cancells for more info contact Orion email ohohorion99@gmail.com or call or text 510 459 6642 PS TULSI SUPORTS CHELSEA JULIEN AND EDWARD SNOWDEN
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 29th, 2019 3:08 AM
