TILL SHE IS FREE OR MARTYRED YEAH IT/S VERY SERIOUS BASTA ! FREE CHELSEA MANNING jail the war criminals WEEKLY fridayVIGIL/demo NOON TO 1PM Fruitvale & MacArthur Blvd Oakland opional after meeting/party rain cancells for more info contact Orion email ohohorion99@gmail.com or call or text 510 459 6642 PS TULSI SUPORTS CHELSEA JULIEN AND EDWARD SNOWDEN

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 29th, 2019 3:08 AM