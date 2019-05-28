top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 6/ 3/2019
Emergency Action- Protest Sweden's Attack on Julian Assange!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday June 03
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Action Comm To Free Julian Assange
Emailinfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
In front of: Swedish Consulate, 505 Sansome St., San Francisco, CA 94111
Please join us to protest Sweden’s attack on Julian Assange! Fabricated “re-opening” of a bogus, charge-less, expired, old case is being used in illegal attempt to extradite Assange to Sweden. He is targeted for the “crime” of publishing U.S. war crimes. His life & our Constitutional Press & Speech freedoms are in immediate jeopardy.

Please bring signs and any bull horns you have.

Also, contact the media that people will be protesting this outrageous attack on Julian Assange.

Bay Area Action Committee To Free Julian Assange BAACFJA

Background: Please see Wikileaks dot org website
The attack and arrest by the British government and police on Julian Assange with the direct support of the US controlled Ecuadoran government and the US government is an attack on all journalists, whistleblowers, and democracy. It is aimed at closing down all alternative media. While there is no prosecution of the war criminals exposed by WikiLeaks, Assange, Chelsea Manning, Ola Bini, and other journalists and whistleblowers are under attack and imprisoned.

Recent developments in the Swedish attack:
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51675.htm
and
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/05/22/assa-m22.html
"An extraordinary bid by Swedish authorities to rush a hearing into the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to Sweden has been delayed by a court until June 3. That is because Assange’s lawyers have not even been able to consult the jailed journalist and publisher.
The haste with which the Swedish prosecutor sought a formal order to detain Assange on trumped-up sexual misconduct allegations, further highlights the overturning of basic legal rights by all the governments—the American, British, Australian and Swedish—that are conspiring to force Assange to the US on bogus charges that could carry life imprisonment, or even the death penalty."
and
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2019/05/the-missing-step/
"In Sweden, prosecutors have applied to the Swedish courts to issue a warrant for Julian’s arrest. There is a tremendous back story to that simple statement.

The European Arrest Warrant must be issued from one country to another by a judicial authority. The original Swedish request for Assange’s extradition was not issued by any court, but simply by the prosecutor. This was particularly strange, as the Chief Prosecutor of Stockholm had initially closed the case after deciding there was no case to answer, and then another, highly politically motivated, prosecutor had reopened the case and issued a European Arrest Warrant, without going to any judge for confirmation.

Assange’s initial appeal up to the UK Supreme Court was in large part based on the fact that the warrant did not come from a judge but from a prosecutor, and that was not a judicial authority. I have no doubt that, if any other person in the UK had been the accused, the British courts would not have accepted the warrant from a prosecutor. The incredible and open bias of the courts against Assange has been evident since day 1."
6_3_event_500x500.jpg
For more event information: http://www.BayAction2FreeAssange.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 28th, 2019 1:22 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code