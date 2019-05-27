From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Capitalism, Fukushima, Creative Reconstruction & The History Of Olympics
Professor George Wright discusses the history of the Olympics and how privatization and control by the corporations of the world have led to in allowing the Olympics going to Japan and the contaminated Fukushima. The three broken nuclear reactors still have melted nuclear rods which must be cooled with water. He discusses the systemic corruption of the Olympic Committee and how it is now ignored the safety of the athletes and the public.
Capitalism, Fukushima, Creative Reconstruction & The History Of Olympics with Professor George Wright
The Japanese Prime Minister Abe with the support of the Internatonal Olympics Committee is planning to have the 2020 Olympics in Japan with the baseball games and para-olympics taking place in Fukushima.
Professor George Wright looks at the history of Olympics and how the commericalization for profit of the Olympics has led to the Olympics Committee approving the having part of the 2020 Olympics in the still contaminated Fukushima. He talks about "created reconstrucation" and how Olympics are driven by political and corporate agendas.
Although Prime Minister Abe has told the Olympic Committee that Fukushima has been "decontaminated" the melted nuclear rods have still not been removed from the broken reactors and there is over one million tons of radioactive water in tanks surrounding the nuclear reactors.
Additionally there are tens of thousand of bags full of radioactive material in bags spread throughout the Fukushima region.
This forum was presented by No Nukes Action on Sunday May 26th, 2019.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Thomas Bach, The Head of The Olympics
Thomas Bach, the head of the Olympics knows about the contamination in Fukushima and the lies by Japan PM Abe about the "decontamination" of Fukushima but continues to move forward with the games in Fukshima. The television companies and other sponsors control the agenda of the Olympic committee.
The government and TEPCO still have not removed the melted nuclear rods after 8 years.
Cleaning the roofs of homes in Fukushima does not change the radioactive environment.
The Japanese. government is spending tens of millions of dollars to refurbish the Azuma stadium for the Olympic games in Fukushima to whitewash the dangers of the contaminated region. The Olympic Committee is helping to propagandize the people of the world that Fukushima is "safe".
