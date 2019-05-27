Sign Our Petition to Stop Oil Drilling on Mt. Diablo and Everywhere by Sunflower Alliance

Monday May 27th, 2019 10:00 AM

The federal Bureau of Land Management’s recently released “Proposed Resource Management Plan Amendment and Final Environmental Impact Statement for Oil and Gas Leasing and Development” would open up public lands to oil and gas development in eleven California counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus. Approximately 725,000 acres on the Central Coast and in the Bay Area would be made available for new leasing by fossil fuel companies, ruining our beautiful landscape, endangering wildlife and human communities, and hastening climate catastrophe. These lands had been off-limits since environmentalists sued in 2013.