Related Categories: California | East Bay | Peninsula | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Sign Our Petition to Stop Oil Drilling on Mt. Diablo and Everywhere
by Sunflower Alliance
Monday May 27th, 2019 10:00 AM
The federal Bureau of Land Management’s recently released “Proposed Resource Management Plan Amendment and Final Environmental Impact Statement for Oil and Gas Leasing and Development” would open up public lands to oil and gas development in eleven California counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus. Approximately 725,000 acres on the Central Coast and in the Bay Area would be made available for new leasing by fossil fuel companies, ruining our beautiful landscape, endangering wildlife and human communities, and hastening climate catastrophe. These lands had been off-limits since environmentalists sued in 2013.
sm_mt-diablo.jpg
original image (1177x445)
As Bay Area residents, the threat of oil extraction in or near Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County, Butano State Park in San Mateo County, and the San Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail in San Benito County gets us particularly riled up.

Please sign this Sunflower Alliance petition addressed to Bureau of Land Management Acting State Director Joe Stout. Tell him you strongly oppose the BLM’s greenlighting of new oil and gas development in California:


https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/tell-the-blm-no-drilling-on-public-land-in-california/


The window for comments is only open through the first week of July, so please sign this petition soon.


http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/sign-our-petition-to-stop-oil-drilling-on-mt-diablo-and-everywhere/
http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/
