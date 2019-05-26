top
In San Jose, Protesters Call for Preservation of Abortion Rights
by Text: RR Photos: Aria Barajas
Sunday May 26th, 2019 3:10 AM
"If You're Against Abortions Have a Vasectomy" and other placards at protest in San Jose on May 21.

Photos by: Aria Barajas, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the author. Non-commercial use only.
sm_sjnobansfiretruck.jpg
original image (1663x1044)
A demonstration in San Jose was one of about 500 across the nation to protest restrictive changes to abortion law.

Rapid action demonstrations popped up in response to Alabama’s sweeping ban on abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Utah have also posed challenges to Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion over four decades ago.

Demonstrators rallying outside San Jose City Hall carried signs calling for the preservation of abortions rights. They decried attempts by supporters of the abortion bans to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision.

§Unstoppable
§Unstoppable
sm_sjnobansunstoppable.jpg
original image (1032x1667)
§crowd
§crowd
sm_sjnobansmisogyny.jpg
original image (1664x1032)
§Planned Parenthood Saves Lives
§Planned Parenthood Saves Lives
sm_sjnobansppsaveslives.jpg
original image (1667x1048)
§Out in front
§Out in front
sm_sjnobansiro2.jpg
original image (1672x1051)
§Out in front too
§Out in front too
sm_sjnobansiro.jpg
original image (1672x1051)
§Old Boys Club OUT
§Old Boys Club OUT
sm_sjnobansoldboyscluboutaj.jpg
original image (1667x1043)
§City Hall Scene
§City Hall Scene
sm_sjnobanscityhallaj.jpg
original image (1667x1043)
§On the Bullhorn
§On the Bullhorn
sm_sjnobansbullhorn.jpg
original image (1048x1663)
§CodePink
§CodePink
sm_sjnobanscodepink.jpg
original image (1664x1052)
§I also have a heartbeat
§I also have a heartbeat
sm_sjnobansheartbeatab.jpg
original image (1044x1644)
§Lining the street
§Lining the street
sm_sjnobansajequal.jpg
original image (1659x1035)
