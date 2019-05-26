In San Jose, Protesters Call for Preservation of Abortion Rights by Text: RR Photos: Aria Barajas

Sunday May 26th, 2019 3:10 AM

"If You're Against Abortions Have a Vasectomy" and other placards at protest in San Jose on May 21.



Photos by: Aria Barajas, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the author. Non-commercial use only.

A demonstration in San Jose was one of about 500 across the nation to protest restrictive changes to abortion law.



Rapid action demonstrations popped up in response to Alabama’s sweeping ban on abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Utah have also posed challenges to Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion over four decades ago.



Demonstrators rallying outside San Jose City Hall carried signs calling for the preservation of abortions rights. They decried attempts by supporters of the abortion bans to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision.



