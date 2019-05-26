Canada's Dumping Problems and The War on Garbage & Toxic Waste by Mildred German

Sunday May 26th, 2019 1:41 AM

Mildred German of CFRO, Vancouver Coop Radio & Media Coop will be interviewing long-time activist Ted Alquitas, the publisher of the PhilippineCanadianNews.com on the issue of Philippines/Canada issues around garbage, and and Miranda Dick, of the Secwepemc nation around the Elders Sacred Fire in Turtle Valley that is currently stopping biosolids from being dumped in Secwepmeculcw.

Canada's Dumping Problems

The War on Garbage & Toxic Waste



The conversations will be in relation to the controversial Grade B Biosolids, which contain pathogens, from being dumped on the Secwepemc Territory from the City of Kamloops BC. Many cities across Canada are dumping biosolids in smaller rural communities across the country. On an international level, Canada created tensions with garbage issues leading to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte declaring war on Canada unless the country takes back the illegal 103 freight containers toxic waste that they shipped to the Philippines six years ago. Do recycling programs and other clean-up really work? Waste is a crucial topic to be discussed, including the waste of Canadian mining corporations too.



Featuring music by:

Us, by Ruby Ibarra, Rocky Rivera, Klassy, and Faith Santilla

Where you from?, by Bambu

Paraiso, by Smokey Mountains

Masdan Mo ang Kapaligiran, by Asin



Ted Alquitas Background:

Ted Alcuitas, a long time journalist and community activist; editor and publisher of the PhilippineCanadianNews.com, the First and Only Online Newspaper Linking the Filipino Communities Across Canada.



Miranda Dick, Background:

Miranda Dick is from the Secwepemc Nation which is in the southern interior of so-called British Columbia. She has six children that she and her partner are raising. She helps care for and take care of Secwepmeculcw which is home to the largest Salmon Spawning grounds of the upper Adams Glaciers. Miranda stands for watershed protection and has worked on many projects including Secwepmec language, the Wild Salmon Caravan, basketry, Sewepmec Songs, and dances and many more grassroots campaigns.