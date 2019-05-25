UCSC's Food Systems Working Group hosts this lively spring festival every year and we are so excited to host students and community members in Santa Cruz to come enjoy!



This completely free event will feature panels of speakers and presenters on the topic of justice in agriculture, particularly the delicious strawberries that our beautiful central coast is known for producing! Themes will include the politics and labor, as well as environmental justice and injustice surrounding strawberry production.

