“This job is my calling, but I can’t support my family on what they’re paying me,” said Matt Van Nuys, a drug addiction counselor at Janus of Santa Cruz, who was recently evicted from his home along with his wife and infant son.



The hard-working, dedicated Janus of Santa Cruz staff voted 98 percent last week to reject management’s “Last, Best and Final Offer.” The workers, who are struggling to support themselves and their families, turned down the proposal that offset a meager 1% raise with increased health insurance costs and denied them the basic right to take grievances over unfair discipline to a neutral arbitrator.



Janus workers are grateful for your support, and they need your help to win a fair contract that can improve patient care and help them make ends meet doing work that helps so many people in need. Please join them Thursday, May 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for an informational picket outside of Janus Main, 200 7th Ave., Santa Cruz! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3370559002...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 25th, 2019 4:44 PM