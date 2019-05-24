From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

"Concession Bargaining" At SF SEIU1021: Report By Bargaining Committee Member by Labor Video Project

Friday May 24th, 2019 10:18 AM Cheryl Thornton, an SEIU 1021 City & County of San Francisco steward and 2019 Bargaining Committee member talks about the concession bargaining by the union leadership and the continued outsourcing and privatization of jobs.



Thornton talks about the refusal to fight outsourcing while recruiting workers from “non-profits” who are making substandard wages and doing public work done by SF City workers The City and County of San Francisco has outsourced hundreds of millions of dollars to non-profits and other organizations that hire workers for public work who are paid from 30% to 50% less.



This continuing privatization of public work threatens all public workers.

This interview was done on May 23, 2019.

Production of Labor Video Project

While San Francisco city worker have been coerced by their leadership to take a substandard wage increase the SF City supevisors who make $125,000 received a 12% increase this year and a cost of living clause. The SEIU 1021 leadership refused to fight for similar COLA for it's own 16,000 members.

The City and County of San Francisco is outsourcing thousands of jobs in San Francisco to non-profits with workers making $15 and $16 an hour. Instead of fighting outsourcing and privatization the SEIU leadership wants to recruit these workers for more dues.

The continuing racist and discriminatory attacks including workplace bullying is a major issue for African American and other minority workers. The mayor London Breed continues to support SF Human Resources Director Micki Callahan who has been personally involved in retaliation and covering up workplace bullying and corruption by top City officials.