Yellow Vests and Occupy Have a Messge by Leon Kunstenaar, Photo: Leon Kunstenaar

Thursday May 23rd, 2019 11:48 AM

Pointing The Way To A New Progressive Paradigm

As France’s corporate media gleefully reports, the 27th consecutive “Gilets Jaunes” demonstrations throughout the country were smaller than the 26th, which were smaller than the 25th, etc.



In more reasoned analyses, many commentators note that the”Gilets Jaunes”, in their perception that politicians and parties have not delivered, are eclipsing the traditional Left and the unions who have fought for much the same causes for over a century.



From this perspective it seems that the French Left, the struggle for working people, is committing suicide.



Similarly, unions and workers’ parties are everywhere fading fast. They are near invisible in the US and are, worldwide, being defeated by globalized capital.



However, a movement that exploded onto the French scene with support of 85% of the population and held large nationwide demonstrations for six months should not be so easily dismissed.



The “Gilets Jaunes”, like “Occupy” before it, as they fade from the headlines, have revealed a new organizational paradigm for progressives, if only they will see it.



Unions, the incubators of the Left, have simply run out of workers. Automation, globalization and remote technologies have obsoleted the many thousand- worker factory (and office).



There are millions of working people who should share in the immense wealth of the current world and yet are bereft of the basic necessities for a decent life. No shortage of workers here!



Progressive politics should forget about “workers”, trades and factories and simply work for and organize all people who get a paycheck that is too small. The “clients” of progressive politics must become that segment of people near the bottom of the economic scale wherever and however they work.



They are there by the millions and as the “Gilets Jaunes” and Occupy have shown, are ready to be organized.