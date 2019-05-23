From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Thousands Of California Teachers Rally in Sacramento For Funding & To "Reform Charters" by Labor Video Project

Thursday May 23rd, 2019 10:16 AM Thousands of teachers, parents and supporters of public education rallied in Sacramento on May 22, 2019. The CTA called for reforming the charters and more funding for public education. Teachers talked about their conditions and the effect of charters and privatization of education.



The California Charter School Association CCSA also rallied their African American supporters in front of their office in Sacramento and at the rally at the state building. They also sent these charter supporters to confront the public education rally.



The president of the Sacramento Teachers Association David Fisher also discussed their contract issues and the lack of counselors and nurses in the schools.

Teachers also discussed the role of co-locations and the lack of transparency by the growing number of charters.



The CTA is backing a series of bills to make charters more transparent and put a cap on the approval of new charters in California.



Additional media:

OEA Teachers & Supporters Speakout On TA Proposal At Union Vote-Many Teachers Angry About Deal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRh-o_s7QDk&t=1727s



Oakland Education Association Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses Furious

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A32uynyYL0M



The Fight Against PAR, The Attack On Teachers & Worker Rights With Educator Brian Crowell

https://youtu.be/7zj3PVj8-Aw



It's Our Fight Too! Bay Area Teachers Join Striking OEA Teachers Strike On Day 6

https://youtu.be/NTtc43EopYQ



2019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJKup24RpQ&t=24s



CTA And The 2019 Oakland Education Teacher's Strike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VKIUw8m4ew&t=6s



No Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & Charters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P9Duipc6zw&t=380s



Oakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHYee0-el4A&t=207s



'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw&t=33s



ILWU Members & ILWU Local 34 Have Backed Striking OEA Oakland Teachers at Rally and March

https://youtu.be/tFH5nPR95Jg



Productin of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Thousands of teachers, parents and supporters of public education rallied in Sacramenton on May 22, 2019 to demand more funding for pubic education and to reform of California's 1300 charter schools. Calling it "Red For Ed" the teachers talked about the crisis in the classroom and the growing siphoning off of funding from charters.The California Charter School Association CCSA also rallied their African American supporters in front of their office in Sacramento and at the rally at the state building. They also sent these charter supporters to confront the public education rally.The president of the Sacramento Teachers Association David Fisher also discussed their contract issues and the lack of counselors and nurses in the schools.Teachers also discussed the role of co-locations and the lack of transparency by the growing number of charters.The CTA is backing a series of bills to make charters more transparent and put a cap on the approval of new charters in California.Additional media:OEA Teachers & Supporters Speakout On TA Proposal At Union Vote-Many Teachers Angry About DealOakland Education Association Rep Delegates & Members Speak Out TA-Nurses FuriousThe Fight Against PAR, The Attack On Teachers & Worker Rights With Educator Brian CrowellIt's Our Fight Too! Bay Area Teachers Join Striking OEA Teachers Strike On Day 62019 Oakland OEA Strike Rally: Day One "We Shut It Down"!CTA And The 2019 Oakland Education Teacher's StrikeNo Cuts No Closures! OEA Oakland Teachers, Students & Parents Protest Closure Of Roots & ChartersOakland 2019 Teachers Contract Fight, The OEA, CTA, Charters & Privatization'Charter Schools Are Not Public Schools' Oakland OEA Teachers Protest 'Common Enrollment'ILWU Members & ILWU Local 34 Have Backed Striking OEA Oakland Teachers at Rally and MarchProductin of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/cplcuy0jGFA

Parents brought their children to support public education.

A teacher with a sign calling for defense of teachers and their students.

The California Charter School Association funded by billionaires like Gates, the Walton Family that owns Wal-Mart, Zuckerberg and Reed Hastings that owns Netflicks rallied their African American supporters to their office in Sacramento and in a counter rally.

Defend Public Education NOW supporters are calling for a repeal of the 1992 California Charter School law which allows public funds to go to privately run charter schools.

The CTA leadership is pushing to make charters more accountable. They are also supporting charter schools that have unionized which is setting up a tow tier education system in California

San Mateo Community College faculty joined the rally. The Democratic controlled legislature of passed legislation pushing more on-line education and forcing students to graduate in a shorter time which discriminates against poor students who have to work while they go to school.

David Fisher, president of the Sacramento Teachers Association talked about why they called off their scheduled strike and what the conditions are in the Sacramento classrooms.

Teachers demanded to know what in the richest state, spending for education in California is still 41st in the US. The Democrats have a super majority of the legislature and could pass taxes on the billionaires to massively increase funding for public education. They also have a $21 billion surplus while some school districts face possible bankruptcy.