top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
Abortion Bans Spur Prompt Dissent in Palo Alto
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel
Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
On May 21, demonstrators rushed to a rapid response action for women's right to abortion at a traditional spot for protest near Stanford University and Palo Alto High School. Despite decades of free speech rallies at the location, a nearby business owner chose the occasion to object to protesters placing placards in a way that touched their property wall. The Raging Grannies respond.

Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
sm_tvchuupoint.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
A nationwide movement protesting legislation that has made abortions increasingly inaccessible in some states sparked protest across the USA in a national day of action on May 21. In the Bay Area there were rallies in San Francisco, Oakland, Palo Alto and San Jose. In Palo Alto students from the local high school as well as Stanford University added enthusiasm to the demonstration which drew an estimated 200 people.

The intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino Real has been a popular protest spot for decades in part due to its proximity to both schools. Recently, however, management at nearby shopping district Town and Country Center has increased security presence adjacent to the public sidewalk. When protesters sat on or stood near the small stone wall in front of the shopping center, a security guard came over to urge them to move back onto the sidewalk, even objecting when protesters leaned signs against the wall.

Organizers from the Raging Grannies said that the owners of Town and Country have long benefitted financially from the heavy foot traffic the area enjoys, and should think about giving back to the community by deemphasizing any concerns over possible inadvertent encroachment. The Grannies hosted the event. They were joined by co-sponsors Peninsula/Palo Alto Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Mountain View/Palo Alto branch of Together We Will.




§This is not Gilead
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvnotgilead.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Making reference to the land of Gilead in TV's The Handmaid's Tale. Town and Coutry's wall in the background.
§Came all the way from Fremont
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvfromfremont.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§The Raging Grannies led songs and chants
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvanutoo.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§While other Raging Grannies in hats and caps held up signs
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvmaggievirginiaplus.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Palo Alto H.S. senior boys say "get a vasectomy"
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvvasectomypaly.jpg
original image (5355x4016)
The young men grabbed up a couple of the more interesting signs
§Along Embarcadero, umbrellas in the rain
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvgranniesembarcadero.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Many of the protesters were older women...
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvtooold4bs.jpg
original image (4016x6016)
...whose generation fought for medical protections including Roe v. Wade. Joking that they are "getting too old for this BS" they vowed to continue defending the rights they did not enjoy in their youth. Some said they remember the "bad old days" and do not wish to see a return to the pre legal abortion era.
§Spreading the message to passing traffic
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvstevendleemaggie.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Stanford students came
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvstanfordstudents.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§T shirt says "No Country for Old Men"
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvnocountry4oldmen.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Men came too
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tv-sonsbrothers.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Keep abortion safe and legal
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tv4tifboy.jpg
original image (4016x6016)
§What's the significance of the knitting needle
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvknittingneedle.jpg
original image (4943x3300)
These women remember the days when hangers and knitting needles were used for self induced abortions.
§Raging Grannies led songs and chants
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvmbwaskirtwave.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Women Are Not Things
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvwomenarenotthings.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§If men could get pregnant...
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvmenpregnant.jpg
original image (4016x6016)
§View of intersection
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tv4cornerview.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Abortion Bans spurred prompt dissent
by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM
sm_tvelderfists.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
On very short notice, people angered by the bans in Alabama, Georgia and Missouri hit the streets
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 227.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code