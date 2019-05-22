Abortion Bans Spur Prompt Dissent in Palo Alto by Text: Raging Grannies Photos: Teri Vershel

Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 11:22 PM

On May 21, demonstrators rushed to a rapid response action for women's right to abortion at a traditional spot for protest near Stanford University and Palo Alto High School. Despite decades of free speech rallies at the location, a nearby business owner chose the occasion to object to protesters placing placards in a way that touched their property wall. The Raging Grannies respond.



Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

A nationwide movement protesting legislation that has made abortions increasingly inaccessible in some states sparked protest across the USA in a national day of action on May 21. In the Bay Area there were rallies in San Francisco, Oakland, Palo Alto and San Jose. In Palo Alto students from the local high school as well as Stanford University added enthusiasm to the demonstration which drew an estimated 200 people.



The intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino Real has been a popular protest spot for decades in part due to its proximity to both schools. Recently, however, management at nearby shopping district Town and Country Center has increased security presence adjacent to the public sidewalk. When protesters sat on or stood near the small stone wall in front of the shopping center, a security guard came over to urge them to move back onto the sidewalk, even objecting when protesters leaned signs against the wall.



Organizers from the Raging Grannies said that the owners of Town and Country have long benefitted financially from the heavy foot traffic the area enjoys, and should think about giving back to the community by deemphasizing any concerns over possible inadvertent encroachment. The Grannies hosted the event. They were joined by co-sponsors Peninsula/Palo Alto Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Mountain View/Palo Alto branch of Together We Will.









