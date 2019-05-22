Prof. Rabab Abdulhadi has been subjected repeatedly to racist, anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic attacks, including a lawsuit filed by the Lawfare Project, an organization dedicated to inflicting "massive punishments" on those who criticize Israel and defend Palestinian rights, especially on university campuses. In October 2018, she won a major victory: the lawsuit was thrown out of court for the second time, this time without leave to amend.



However, the struggle is not over! Prof. Abdulhadi and her legal team are seeking sanctions against the Lawfare Project and their lawyers, massive corporate firm Winston and Strawn. Despite the fact that they knew their claims were baseless and false, they continued to pursue their case and assert false claims in order to harass Prof. Abdulhadi and chill scholarship and education about Palestine, at San Francisco State University and throughout the country.



On May 29, Prof. Abdulhadi is going to court to ask that the Lawfare Project and their attorneys be held accountable for their malicious attacks on Prof. Abdulhadi and Palestinian scholarship. Join us before the hearing for a rally outside the U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco.Your participation is more important than ever. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/DefendProfAbdulhadi

