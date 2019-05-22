top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 6/22/2019
Reuniting for Peace and Justice - 50 Years of Resistance
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 22
Time 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMike Rhodes
Emailmikerhodes [at] comcast.net
Phone5599784502
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Church at 2672 E Alluvial Ave in Fresno.
Organizers from the Draft Resistance return to share history and victories in Fresno 50 years ago.

Members of The Draft Resistance and anti-war movement in Fresno during the late 1960’s and early 70’s will be in Fresno on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. for a special 50th anniversary event, held at the Unitarian Universalist Church. 2672 E Alluvial Ave in Fresno.  People are coming from around the state, country and as far away as Ireland.

Learn the rich history of local anti-war activism that changed peoples lives and helped end the Vietnam War.  Hear from the "boots-on-the-ground" organizers who experienced these times, were part of huge demonstrations against the war and  jailed for their commitment to peace and an end to that unjust war.

This event is being sponsored by Peace Fresno, the Fresno Center for Nonviolence, the Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Unitarian Universalist church.  It is being supported by the Community Alliance newspaper. There will be a panel discussion, live music and more. This event is wheelchair accessible.  For more information email Joel Eis at wanderfoot [at] aol.com.
sm_june_22_flier_1.jpg
original image (748x968)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 6:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 227.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code