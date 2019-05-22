



Members of The Draft Resistance and anti-war movement in Fresno during the late 1960’s and early 70’s will be in Fresno on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. for a special 50th anniversary event, held at the Unitarian Universalist Church. 2672 E Alluvial Ave in Fresno. People are coming from around the state, country and as far away as Ireland.



Learn the rich history of local anti-war activism that changed peoples lives and helped end the Vietnam War. Hear from the "boots-on-the-ground" organizers who experienced these times, were part of huge demonstrations against the war and jailed for their commitment to peace and an end to that unjust war.



This event is being sponsored by Peace Fresno, the Fresno Center for Nonviolence, the Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Unitarian Universalist church. It is being supported by the Community Alliance newspaper. There will be a panel discussion, live music and more. This event is wheelchair accessible. For more information email Joel Eis at

