The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & The Attack On All Journalists & Journalism
A San Francisco Superior Court hearing was held on the raid against SF journalist Bryan Carmody who had. released. police reports on the death of former SF Public Defender Jeff Adaci. The judge
San Francisco journalist Bryan Carmody faced a raid by the San Francisco police and the seizure of his cameras and computers on May 10, 2019. Carmody had released information about the dealth of former Public Defender Jeff Adachi. from police reports.
Now his lawyer Thomas R. Burke and others were in San Francisco Superior Court on May 21, 2019 to quash the warrants, allow the release of all his seized equipment and also unseal the warrants signed by two judges that allowed a raid of his home and office. The presiding Superior Court judge Samuel Feng refused to unseal the warrants and schedule a later hearing for briefs on the issue.
David E. Snyer, Executive Director of the First Amendment Coalition and James Wheaton Senior Counselor for the First Amendment Project talked about why this case is import for all journalists and the rights of the American people to recieve information.
Following the hearing, Carmody's lawyer Thomas R. Burke talked about the issues in the case. The San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco police chief Bill Scott continue to defend the raid.
Additional media:
It Has Only Gotten Worse
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/
The IFJ On Carmody Case
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
The CJR On Bryan Carmody
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
Press Freedom Fund On Carmody Case
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody
For further information:
First Amendment Project
http://www.thefirstamendmentproject.org
First Amendment Coalition
http://www.firstamendmentcoalition,org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§All Journalists Threatened
All journalists are threatened by the illegal. raid by the San Francisco Police department which has been backed up by Mayor London Breed and the police chief Bill Scott.
