top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media
The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & The Attack On All Journalists & Journalism
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 21st, 2019 1:14 PM
A San Francisco Superior Court hearing was held on the raid against SF journalist Bryan Carmody who had. released. police reports on the death of former SF Public Defender Jeff Adaci. The judge
sm_img_3521.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco journalist Bryan Carmody faced a raid by the San Francisco police and the seizure of his cameras and computers on May 10, 2019. Carmody had released information about the dealth of former Public Defender Jeff Adachi. from police reports.

Now his lawyer Thomas R. Burke and others were in San Francisco Superior Court on May 21, 2019 to quash the warrants, allow the release of all his seized equipment and also unseal the warrants signed by two judges that allowed a raid of his home and office. The presiding Superior Court judge Samuel Feng refused to unseal the warrants and schedule a later hearing for briefs on the issue.

David E. Snyer, Executive Director of the First Amendment Coalition and James Wheaton Senior Counselor for the First Amendment Project talked about why this case is import for all journalists and the rights of the American people to recieve information.

Following the hearing, Carmody's lawyer Thomas R. Burke talked about the issues in the case. The San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco police chief Bill Scott continue to defend the raid.

Additional media:
It Has Only Gotten Worse
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/
The IFJ On Carmody Case
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
The CJR On Bryan Carmody
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
Press Freedom Fund On Carmody Case
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody

For further information:
First Amendment Project
http://www.thefirstamendmentproject.org
First Amendment Coalition
http://www.firstamendmentcoalition,org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk
§All Journalists Threatened
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 21st, 2019 1:14 PM
sm_ap.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
All journalists are threatened by the illegal. raid by the San Francisco Police department which has been backed up by Mayor London Breed and the police chief Bill Scott.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk
§s
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 21st, 2019 1:14 PM
sm_hon._samuel_feng.jpg
original image (2048x1366)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code